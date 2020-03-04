Trump's Tweet on Bloomberg's Super Tuesday Results Has Sent Trolling to a Whole New Level

Love his tweets or hate them, you can't say President Trump's Twitter timeline isn't entertaining and sometimes "oh-no-he-didn't" funny.

On Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump mocked fellow New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg's height.

He's joked that the diminutive Bloomberg asked for a "box" to stand on for the Democratic series of debates.

But Trump's Super Tuesday tweet about Bloomberg was really something:

"The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg," Trump said. "His 'political' consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!"

Ouch.

Bloomberg won a few delegates on Super Tuesday. American Samoa came in big for him, but overall, the price-per-delegate was high and delegate count lower than he needed it to be. It's not over, though.