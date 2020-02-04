Trumps Says AOC Will Challenge Schumer in 2022 Democrat Primary and Win Handily

Donald Trump has the unerring instincts of a jungle cat when it comes to sizing up his enemies and attacking their weak points. Those instincts, honed during his years as a real estate operator in New York City, have served him well during his time as president.

There is no one in America better at getting under his opponents' skin and driving them absolutely up a wall. That's why Trump trolled Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in advance of his State of the Union speech tonight by predicting that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would run against Schumer in the 2022 Democratic primary and "kick his a**."

Trump made the remarks "off the record" at a White House luncheon for the press corps prior to his speech to the nation tonight.

Washington Times:

“I think she is going to kick his ass,” Mr. Trump predicted at a White House lunch that was otherwise off-the-record. The comment was reported by Fox News anchor Bret Baier. Mr. Schumer is up for reelection two years from now. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a freshman lawmaker who unseated veteran Rep. Joe Crowley, a former member of the House Democratic leadership team, in the party primary. The president holds the luncheon annually with network anchors to preview his State of the Union address. The White House didn’t invite a representative from CNN this year.

You don't have to be a gypsy soothsayer to see that AOC's naked ambition for high office and her eagerness to take on establishment Democrats translates into a challenge for Schumer in 2022. But Trump has correctly identified the current and future state of the Democratic Party. Even if Democrats were to lose in 2020, they would attribute that loss to not being ideologically pure enough. They would swing even further left, making AOC seem even less radical than she appears today.

It would also doom Schumer who, as a Democratic leader, would be blamed for losing in 2020.

AOC may not "kick his a**." But given her extraordinary fundraising ability, she'll be able to match Schumer dollar for dollar in campaign spending. It would be an extraordinary feat to knock off the sitting minority leader and would make AOC an instant contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.

Just in time for Don, Jr. to kick her a**.