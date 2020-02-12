send
Election 2020

Trump's Economic Numbers Crush Past Presidents in Reelection Years

By Matt Margolis 2020-02-12T15:33:12
chat comments

A new analysis from Gallup shows that Trump's economic numbers would be the envy of his predecessors, as 61 percent of Americans say they are better off than they were three years ago, "a higher percentage than in prior election years when an incumbent president was running." Only 36 percent say they aren't better off. Which is still significantly better than the 52 percent who said they were not better off in 2012—when Barack Obama was reelected for some reason.

It's interesting to see that the perception of the economy is very much tied to party identification. In 2020, 89 percent of Republicans say they're better off than they were three years ago, while only 29 percent of Democrats say the same. But where it gets really interesting is how Independents perceive the economy. A whopping 60 percent of Independents believe they are better off now than they were three years ago. The highest in nearly 30 years.

Adding to the Democrats' troubles is the fact that Trump gets more credit for improvements in the economy than Obama did the year he was reelected. In 2012, 51 percent credited Obama a fair amount or a great deal, but in 2020, 62 percent credit Trump a fair amount or a great deal.

"If Trump asks Americans whether they are better off than before he came into office, most would say they are," writes Jeffrey Jones of Gallup.

"It's the economy, stupid." Right? Looks like Democrats are in big trouble.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

