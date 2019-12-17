Trump Responds to Poll of Him Leading Every Single Democrat: 'That's Hard To Believe!'

President Donald J. Trump was as surprised by the new USA Today poll showing him leading every Democratic contender as, well, the liberal media.

As PJ Media reported earlier today, the new USA Today poll shows Trump "defeating former Vice President Joe Biden by 3 percentage points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 5 points, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 8 points." He's also beating Pete Buttigieg by 10 points, and Michael Bloomberg by 9 points."

Those are resounding numbers, and they're the likely result of Americans' increased opposition to the impeachment scam. Even CNN has to admit that support for impeachment and removal has dropped to 45 percent. A plurality of 47 percent oppose it. Remarkably, the decrease in support for impeachment is mainly because of Democratic voters changing their views. " In November, 90 percent of Democrats supported impeachment and removal, while only 77 percent do now—a staggering 13-point drop," PJ Media's own Matt Margolis explained on Tuesday.

These polls must have taken the liberal mainstream media by surprise. They constantly pushed Democrats in Congress to go ahead with impeachment. Clearly, that was a mistake.

However, the liberal media aren't the only ones surprised by these new polls. The same goes for President Trump himself.

The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders. That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

"The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders," Trump writes on Twitter. "That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end."

However, Trump adds, the left has made one big mistake: thinking that Americans are dumb. They're not. "The American people are smart," Trump explains. "They see the great economy, & everything else!" and so they a) turn against impeachment and b) start to support Trump in numbers we haven't seen before.

Trump shouldn't be surprised by these polls. As he wrote on Twitter, Americans are much smarter than the mainstream media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) give them credit for. The more these liberal hacks push impeachment, the more Americans will side with the president... especially if the Trump economic boom continues -- which it almost certainly will.