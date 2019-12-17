send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Election 2020

Trump Responds to Poll of Him Leading Every Single Democrat: 'That's Hard To Believe!'

By Michael van der Galien 2019-12-17T12:53:11
chat comments

President Donald J. Trump was as surprised by the new USA Today poll showing him leading every Democratic contender as, well, the liberal media.

As PJ Media reported earlier today, the new USA Today poll shows Trump "defeating former Vice President Joe Biden by 3 percentage points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 5 points, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 8 points." He's also beating Pete Buttigieg by 10 points, and Michael Bloomberg by 9 points."

Those are resounding numbers, and they're the likely result of Americans' increased opposition to the impeachment scam. Even CNN has to admit that support for impeachment and removal has dropped to 45 percent. A plurality of 47 percent oppose it. Remarkably, the decrease in support for impeachment is mainly because of Democratic voters changing their views. " In November, 90 percent of Democrats supported impeachment and removal, while only 77 percent do now—a staggering 13-point drop," PJ Media's own Matt Margolis explained on Tuesday.

These polls must have taken the liberal mainstream media by surprise. They constantly pushed Democrats in Congress to go ahead with impeachment. Clearly, that was a mistake.

However, the liberal media aren't the only ones surprised by these new polls. The same goes for President Trump himself.

"The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders," Trump writes on Twitter. "That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end."

However, Trump adds, the left has made one big mistake: thinking that Americans are dumb. They're not. "The American people are smart," Trump explains. "They see the great economy, & everything else!" and so they a) turn against impeachment and b) start to support Trump in numbers we haven't seen before.

Trump shouldn't be surprised by these polls. As he wrote on Twitter, Americans are much smarter than the mainstream media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) give them credit for. The more these liberal hacks push impeachment, the more Americans will side with the president... especially if the Trump economic boom continues -- which it almost certainly will.

https://pjmedia.com/election/trump-responds-to-poll-leading-him-every-single-democrat-thats-hard-to-believe/

Related: 2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.