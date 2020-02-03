Trump on Bernie: 'He's a Communist!'

President Donald Trump launched into various Democrats in a "lightning round" with Sean Hannity on Fox News Sunday evening. He ripped "Sleepy Joe," the corruption of Hunter Biden, the fairy tales of "Pocahontas," and "little Michael" Bloomberg. Yet the most memorable statement came when the president discussed Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR).

"I think he’s a communist," Trump said of Sanders. "Look, I think of communism when I think of Bernie. You could say socialist, but didn’t he get married in Moscow?"

The president immediately clarified that he didn't mean to insult Moscow. "That’s wonderful. Moscow’s wonderful. You don’t necessarily think in terms of marriage Moscow, and it’s wonderful. I’m not knocking it."

"But I think Bernie sort of as a socialist but far beyond a socialist. At least he’s true to what he believes, that’s one thing," Trump added.

While Sanders got married in the United States he did honeymoon in the Soviet Union in 1988 — near the tail-end of the Cold War.

Sanders long cultivated ties to far-left groups in the U.S. As The Washington Examiner reported, Bernie worked with various Marxist political parties and kept newspapers and pamphlets from revolutionary organizations in his mayoral office in Burlington, Vermont. Sanders even endorsed Socialist Workers Party candidates for president in 1980 and 1984. The SWP often pointed to Soviet-aligned countries like Nicaragua and Cuba as inspirations for policies in the U.S. The FBI investigated Sanders' ties to the party but never brought any charges against him.

Sanders does not identify himself as a communist but as a "democratic socialist." He has long called for a "revolution."

For his part, Trump has repeatedly declared that America will never be a socialist country. Yet he praised Sanders' authenticity in contrast with Warren.

"You mention now Elizabeth Warren, she’s not true to it. I call her a fairy tale, because everything’s a fairy tale. That’s how 'Pocahontas' got started. Everything’s a fairy tale. This woman just can’t tell the truth," the president said.

