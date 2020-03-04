send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Election 2020

Trump Just Donated His Latest Paycheck and the Media Can't Call This a 'Hoax'

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-04T00:07
chat comments
Donald Trump

As you may know, Donald Trump serves as president for free.

He's required to get a paycheck but always donates it to some needy cause. KHOU reports Trump's given his quarterly salary – $100,000 – to these governmental agencies:

2017:

  • Q1: NPS (Dept. of Interior)

  • Q2: Dept. of Ed

  • Q3: HHS

  • Q4: Transportation

2018:

  • Q1: VA

  • Q2: SBA

  • Q3: NIH

  • Q4: DHS

2019

  • Q1: USDA

  • Q2: Surgeon General

  • Q3: OASH

He seldom gets much good press for doing so. But this time he might.

OK, who am I kidding?

Last week, President Trump called the media's negative reportage of his response to coronavirus (COVID-19) the latest hoax against him. The media laughably tried to sell the idea that the president had called the virus outbreak a hoax, which was absurd.

Obviously, Trump attacked the virus early and often and much more rigorously than in the past.

This quarter's presidential salary went to Health and Human Services to help fight the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"This is a meaningless gimmick," tweeted Robert Maguire, research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. "President Trump's decision not to divest his businesses netted him $434 million in personal revenue in 2018 alone – the last year for which data is available. That's a thousand times more than his presidential salary."

We're pretty sure that plenty of people would line up to receive the president's salary donations.

https://pjmedia.com/election/trump-just-donated-his-latest-paycheck-and-the-media-cant-call-this-a-hoax/

Related: disease, Donald Trump
Editor's Choice
Are You Ready for Rep. Darrell Issa Again?
Comments
Welp, Bloomberg Had One 'Big' Win on Tuesday
Comments
PRAGER: We Go From Hysteria to Hysteria
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media