Election 2020

Trump Has the Pen and Phone Now, and Dems Can't Stand It

By Jim Treacher 2020-01-03T14:59:51
chat comments

I'm old enough to remember when criticizing the president of the United States for killing people without congressional authorization was considered racist. I remember when NPR swooned, "Wielding A Pen And A Phone, Obama Goes It Alone." For eight years, the Obama administration did whatever they wanted and dared anybody to say anything about it, knowing they had the full backing of 99% of the press. Drone-strike a wedding? Hey, these things happen. Kill an American citizen? Never mind, because Obama's only scandal was wearing a tan suit. He got a Nobel Peace Prize after less than a year in office, and that gave him license to kill as many civilians as he wanted. But now that Iranian terrorist Qasem Suleimani has gone bye-bye and Donald Trump is the one who authorized it, everything is different. The old rules no longer apply.

"Osama Bin Laden is dead, and General Motors is alive!" That was eight years and one humiliating election ago. It's 2020, and Democrats are suddenly very, very concerned:

It's got to be confusing, trying to rationalize why everything Trump does is bad because Trump is the one doing it.

Here's a quick refresher course on the past 12 years of American history:

1. Expand the power of the executive branch for 8 years

2. Lose an election

3. Scream that the executive branch has too much power

Checks and balances were bad when they thwarted the goals of Democrats. Now they're good if they can thwart the goals of Republicans.

Dems can't even explain why they impeached Trump, so I don't expect them to explain why killing terrorists is bad again. Their latest temper tantrum is worthy of nothing more than amused disregard.

Unless, of course, you're among their co-dependents in the media:

"Suleimani was a bad guy. No question. But..." But their team can't take the credit for killing him. That's it. That's the only reason for all this hemming and hawing. If they admit Trump might've gotten something right, they may as well put on a MAGA hat and start yelling, "Four more years!"

Remember when these guys took an eight-year break from babbling about "root causes"? Well, now it's back:

And of course, Ben "Journalists Literally Know Nothing" Rhodes is also chiming in:

Well, bribing Iran with pallets of cash didn't seem to work. They keep attacking us anyway. So now the U.S. is changing tack. But at least the Obama kids have Twitter and CNN to listen to their pain and heartbreak.

One of the fun things about living in 2020 is that all these despotic regimes are on Twitter now, so you can watch them make fools of themselves in real-time:

It brings to mind an old song: "What a difference a day made, 24 little hours..."

And it wouldn't be a circus without the biggest clown of them all:

That poor, innocent man. All he did was kill hundreds of American troops, and plot to kill even more. Don't you know the real bad guy is Orange Hitler?

Look, Ben Rhodes et al. had their chance and they blew it. Iran keeps provoking us? This is what happens. And if the Dems are mad about it because they can't take any credit... oh well.

