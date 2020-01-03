Trump Has the Pen and Phone Now, and Dems Can't Stand It

I'm old enough to remember when criticizing the president of the United States for killing people without congressional authorization was considered racist. I remember when NPR swooned, "Wielding A Pen And A Phone, Obama Goes It Alone." For eight years, the Obama administration did whatever they wanted and dared anybody to say anything about it, knowing they had the full backing of 99% of the press. Drone-strike a wedding? Hey, these things happen. Kill an American citizen? Never mind, because Obama's only scandal was wearing a tan suit. He got a Nobel Peace Prize after less than a year in office, and that gave him license to kill as many civilians as he wanted. But now that Iranian terrorist Qasem Suleimani has gone bye-bye and Donald Trump is the one who authorized it, everything is different. The old rules no longer apply.

"Osama Bin Laden is dead, and General Motors is alive!" That was eight years and one humiliating election ago. It's 2020, and Democrats are suddenly very, very concerned:

The justification for the assasination is to “deter future Iranian attacks”. One reason we don’t generally assasinate foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed. That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

Trump’s apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran. The President just put the lives of every person in the region - U.S. service members and civilians - at immediate risk. We need de-escalation now. https://t.co/oAenBUsvFl — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 3, 2020

Trump Admin owes a full explanation of airstrike reports—all the facts—to Congress&the American people. The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war. This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 3, 2020

We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe. Congress alone has the authority to declare war, & we must reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 3, 2020

So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will. https://t.co/Fj9TMossEW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

It's got to be confusing, trying to rationalize why everything Trump does is bad because Trump is the one doing it.

Here's a quick refresher course on the past 12 years of American history:

1. Expand the power of the executive branch for 8 years

2. Lose an election

3. Scream that the executive branch has too much power

Checks and balances were bad when they thwarted the goals of Democrats. Now they're good if they can thwart the goals of Republicans.

Dems can't even explain why they impeached Trump, so I don't expect them to explain why killing terrorists is bad again. Their latest temper tantrum is worthy of nothing more than amused disregard.

Unless, of course, you're among their co-dependents in the media:

"Suleimani was a bad guy. No question. But..." But their team can't take the credit for killing him. That's it. That's the only reason for all this hemming and hawing. If they admit Trump might've gotten something right, they may as well put on a MAGA hat and start yelling, "Four more years!"

Remember when these guys took an eight-year break from babbling about "root causes"? Well, now it's back:

News outlets should start at the beginning -- not just "who was Qasem Soleimani" but "what are the root causes of hostilities between the US and Iran?" -- and shed light, not heat. TV segments and special reports and stories should include background info, maps, explainers, etc… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 3, 2020

And of course, Ben "Journalists Literally Know Nothing" Rhodes is also chiming in:

Does anyone think Donald Trump is equipped to handle a complex, enduring, international crisis that could play out in many countries and demand expertise, rigorous process, and judicious decision-making? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 3, 2020

Well, bribing Iran with pallets of cash didn't seem to work. They keep attacking us anyway. So now the U.S. is changing tack. But at least the Obama kids have Twitter and CNN to listen to their pain and heartbreak.

One of the fun things about living in 2020 is that all these despotic regimes are on Twitter now, so you can watch them make fools of themselves in real-time:

That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran. 1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you. https://t.co/hMGOEDwHuY — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 1, 2020

Dear Iranian Nation! Years of sincere, brave efforts fighting against the devils& villainous in the world & yrs of wishing for martyrdom on the path of God finally took the dear Commander of Islam, Soleimani, to this lofty status. His blood was shed by the most barbaric of men./1 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 3, 2020

It brings to mind an old song: "What a difference a day made, 24 little hours..."

And it wouldn't be a circus without the biggest clown of them all:

Hello fellow Americans. Do you know this man? Did you know he was your enemy? What? Never heard of him? By the end of today you will be trained to hate him. You will be glad Trump had him assassinated. You will do as you are told. Get ready to send your sons &daughters off 2 war pic.twitter.com/8CprNDMgTf — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2020

That poor, innocent man. All he did was kill hundreds of American troops, and plot to kill even more. Don't you know the real bad guy is Orange Hitler?

Look, Ben Rhodes et al. had their chance and they blew it. Iran keeps provoking us? This is what happens. And if the Dems are mad about it because they can't take any credit... oh well.