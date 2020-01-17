Trump: 'Democrats Are Rigging the Election Against Bernie Sanders'

President Trump believes Democrats are rigging the election once again against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Why else, he argues, did they time the impeachment hoax-trial in such a way that he has to be in the Senate when he should actually be campaigning in Iowa, a state that can propel him to frontrunner status?

"They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously," Trump writes on Twitter. "They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit [sic] through the Impeachment Hoax Trial. Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy Joe Biden, and Bernie is shut out again. Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game."

Although he seems to feel for Sanders, Trump adds, "Anyway, it's a lot of fun to watch."

Ha, enjoying the suffering of socialists much, Mr. President?

Of course, Trump is right. Back in 2016, the race was very obviously rigged against Sanders. Even Sen. Elizabeth Sanders said so out loud in 2017, and Donna Brazile wrote an entire book about it. According to her, the DNC's dependence on the Clinton campaign (and their united effort to prevent Sanders from winning) "was not a criminal act" but most definitely "compromised the party's integrity."

Now, four years later, it's clear that party elites are siding with Joe Biden -- and if he can't win, then with Warren (yep, the same Warren who campaigned for Hillary in '16).

Like Trump, I have no love for Sanders. The man is an old-school Marxist. The sooner he retires the better. He is indoctrinating Millennials with his horrible ideology, and it'll cause damage for years -- even decades -- to come.

None of that means, however, that the Democratic Party isn't playing this incredibly dirty. What's more, their problem with him isn't that he's a socialist -- they all are -- but that he's open and honest (somewhat) about it, and that he doesn't feel beholden to the party's leadership. He's very much an outsider, and that alone is reason enough for them to take him down.

Meanwhile, I'm left wondering: when will Democrats change their party's name? There's literally nothing democratic about them anymore.

