Trump Continues to Troll Democrats by Holding Nevada Rally a Day Before Caucuses

President Trump will hold a rally for his reelection campaign in Las Vegas next week, the day before Nevada’s caucuses on Feb. 22. The Nevada rally is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which can seat 2,500 people. Trump’s campaign touted the president’s efforts to create jobs in the state, saying in a statement that he “looks forward to celebrating this success and more with the great men and women of Nevada.”

This practice of trolling Democrats by holding rallies on the same turf and on the eve of their primaries and caucuses is effective. It's hard for the media not to take note of the huge crowds and record-smashing vote totals. It's also hard to avoid mentioning the obvious enthusiasm of the rally-goers.

How to explain it? It's the base, dummy.

“There is a personal vote for Donald Trump that is unshakeable,” said John Couvillon, a Louisiana-based pollster who has been tracking the primary totals. “Republican voters are willing to go out" to vote for Trump even though he doesn't have a formidable primary challenge. Couvillon has also been monitoring early totals in Tennessee, which holds its primary on March 3. Despite the lack of a serious contest, Republican turnout in the state is down only 3 percent from 2016, when the party was in the thick of a fiercely competitive primary.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue their lock-step march toward oblivion by becoming even more enamored of the socialist Senator from Vermont. Perhaps the South Carolina primary on February 29th will splash some cold water on their faces when the first southern state to speak rejects Sanders decisively. But given the arrogant dismissal of those of us in flyover country by the left, the medicine probably won't take.