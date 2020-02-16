send
Election 2020

Trump Continues to Troll Democrats by Holding Nevada Rally a Day Before Caucuses

By Rick Moran 2020-02-16T12:32:53
chat comments

Donald Trump has been shadowing Democrats as they begin the cross country trek of primaries and caucuses to choose his challenger. He has shown up a day or two before the Democratic nominating contests, teasing, mocking, and humiliating his potential opponents.

In both Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump's awesome digital ground game revved up the GOP turnout machine that is now putting the fear of god -- or Trump -- into Democratic candidates. Trump is smashing the vote total records of both Obama and Bush, proving he is light years ahead of the Democratic Party. His campaign's digital prowess is, to coin a phrase, "yuuuuge."

Politico:

The efforts are paying off, with Republicans turning out in historic numbers. Trump received more than 31,000 votes in the Iowa caucus, surpassing the 25,000 Democrats who turned out during Barack Obama’s successful 2012 reelection bid. Trump’s share was more than four times the number of Republicans who caucused during George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign.

The vote totals in New Hampshire were even starker. The president received 129,696 votes, more than doubling Obama and Bush's totals.

The Trump campaign's advantages are more than just financial and digital. They are putting constant pressure on Democrats and forcing them to draw uncomfortable conclusions about their chances in November. In New Hampshire, the day before the February 11 primary, thousands braved the frigid temps to stand in line for hours to see him. It was the same story in Iowa the week before.

And big crowds are expected next Friday when Trump rallies his supporters in Nevada.

The Hill:

President Trump will hold a rally for his reelection campaign in Las Vegas next week, the day before Nevada’s caucuses on Feb. 22.

The Nevada rally is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which can seat 2,500 people.

Trump’s campaign touted the president’s efforts to create jobs in the state, saying in a statement that he “looks forward to celebrating this success and more with the great men and women of Nevada.”

This practice of trolling Democrats by holding rallies on the same turf and on the eve of their primaries and caucuses is effective. It's hard for the media not to take note of the huge crowds and record-smashing vote totals. It's also hard to avoid mentioning the obvious enthusiasm of the rally-goers.

How to explain it? It's the base, dummy.

“There is a personal vote for Donald Trump that is unshakeable,” said John Couvillon, a Louisiana-based pollster who has been tracking the primary totals. “Republican voters are willing to go out" to vote for Trump even though he doesn't have a formidable primary challenge.

Couvillon has also been monitoring early totals in Tennessee, which holds its primary on March 3. Despite the lack of a serious contest, Republican turnout in the state is down only 3 percent from 2016, when the party was in the thick of a fiercely competitive primary.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue their lock-step march toward oblivion by becoming even more enamored of the socialist Senator from Vermont. Perhaps the South Carolina primary on February 29th will splash some cold water on their faces when the first southern state to speak rejects Sanders decisively. But given the arrogant dismissal of those of us in flyover country by the left, the medicine probably won't take.

https://pjmedia.com/election/trump-continues-to-troll-democrats-by-holding-nevada-rally-a-day-before-caucuses/

