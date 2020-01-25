send
Election 2020

Trump Campaign Sells Baby Onesie on Pro-Life Weekend: 'I Cry Less Than a Democrat'

By Megan Fox 2020-01-25T13:47:21
chat comments

The Trump campaign merch store has added infant onesies in time for the March For Life activities in Washington. Among the choices are "Baby Lives Matter," "Babies for Trump," and my personal favorite, "I Cry Less Than a Democrat."

Screenshot via DonaldJTrump.com

The baby apparel is priced at $18.00. Also for sale is this adorable wooden Trump train toy.

Screenshot via DonaldJTrump.com

Baby Yoda, Kangaroos, #ImWithHer: The Most Eye-Catching March for Life Signs

The "Babies for Trump" onesie looks like a MAGA hat, so be careful with that one. I would be a little afraid some unhinged Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer would attack a baby wearing that.

Screenshot via DonaldJTrump.com

And it also seems there's a new impeachment line of t-shirts you may be interested in! This one is my favorite.

Screenshot via DonaldJTrump.com

But you might be looking for a more general message and if so, this one is for you.

Screenshot via DonaldJTrump.com

Campaign 2020 is in full swing. Are you ready?

Twitter Puts Warning on Trump Team's Pro-Life Video Featuring Smiling Babies

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

