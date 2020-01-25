Trump Campaign Sells Baby Onesie on Pro-Life Weekend: 'I Cry Less Than a Democrat'
The Trump campaign merch store has added infant onesies in time for the March For Life activities in Washington. Among the choices are "Baby Lives Matter," "Babies for Trump," and my personal favorite, "I Cry Less Than a Democrat."
The baby apparel is priced at $18.00. Also for sale is this adorable wooden Trump train toy.
The "Babies for Trump" onesie looks like a MAGA hat, so be careful with that one. I would be a little afraid some unhinged Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer would attack a baby wearing that.
And it also seems there's a new impeachment line of t-shirts you may be interested in! This one is my favorite.
But you might be looking for a more general message and if so, this one is for you.
Campaign 2020 is in full swing. Are you ready?
Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter
https://pjmedia.com/election/trump-campaign-sells-baby-onesie-on-pro-life-weekend-i-cry-less-than-a-democrat/