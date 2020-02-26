send
Election 2020

To Elizabeth Warren, Killing Unborn Babies Is Good Unless Bloomberg Says So

By Jim Treacher 2020-02-26T11:31:26
chat comments

Right now we're in the really fun part of the Democratic Party's nomination process, where all the candidates are furiously clawing at each other's faces because they're running out of time to convince Americans to vote for them. The Mayor Pete/Amy Whatserface feud is pretty fun, but even more entertaining is Elizabeth Warren vs. Mike Bloomberg. The Squaw vs. the Squirt!

At last week's debate, Warren called out Bloomberg's treatment of women:

"Fat broads and horse-faced lesbians." That's my new ringtone. And Warren has been on the warpath against Bloomberg ever since. Now she's going after him for allegedly telling one of his employees to have an abortion:

"Pregnancy discrimination is real." Oh, that's right, Warren now claims she lost her first teaching job because she got pregnant. Which directly contradicts the evidence that she left that job voluntarily, but whatever. The point is, she's a victim. That's why she should be president.

But veteran newsman and novelist Norm Macdonald brings up a good point:

Isn't this what Dems keep telling us? They say there's nothing wrong with abortion because it isn't really killing a human being. If that's the case, then what's wrong with Mike Bloomberg advising a woman to have an abortion? It's her choice, right? If he tells her to kill her baby fetus and she takes his advice, what's the problem?

If abortion is good, why is advocating abortion bad? Just because you hate Mike Bloomberg? When you criticize him for this, aren't you admitting that your own position on abortion is wrong?

Of course, Chris Matthews didn't ask her that because his skull is filled with tapioca pudding. He was so focused on calling a woman a liar that he didn't see the obvious problem with Warren's line of attack. Cognitive dissonance requires cognition, so Chris is immune.

I think Bloomberg probably did say it. One of the "jokes" he claims he's always making. And I think Warren is a complete hypocrite, as usual. Watching them fight is enjoyable because there's very little chance either of them will ever be president. If they can't convince me, the least they can do is amuse me.

Arguments for Abortion Mimic the Arguments for Slavery Before the Civil War

