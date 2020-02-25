Time to Pin a Note to Joe Biden's Sweater and Send Him Home After His Latest Campaign Flub
The rigors of the campaign can wear down the most energetic of young men and women.
I once interviewed a U.S. Senate candidate who fell asleep on live radio. Exhaustion happens.
But what's happening to that "lying dog-faced pony soldier," Joe Biden, on the campaign trail is beyond asking a wheelchair-bound man to "stand up, Chuck!" and commenting that 7-11 and Dunkin Donuts workers all have a "slight Indian accent." In fact, this might well be a "big f*ckin' deal" for old Joe.
It may be time to pin a note to his sweater and send him home.
In South Carolina Monday, Biden transported his brain back to before he was vice president for eight years to his campaigns for his long-held Delaware U.S. Senate seat: “I’m Joe Biden, I’m a candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden.”
Say what?
Muscle memory took over from all those years on the Senate campaign trail and Biden forgot where he was and the office he was running for. But he referred to "the other Biden." Some think he said "the other Bi" which they think was supposed to be "the other guy."
Lefty Shawn King posted the video saying, "this is so sad."
Watch it for yourself.
Slips of the tongue happen all the time, but slips of this magnitude are beyond a mere oopsie moment.
A lot of people think Joe's not up to the rigors of the campaign and they said so. John Cardillo called it "tragic":
"Good luck" Joe.
"Oh, jeez," said Eric Trump:
Fox News host Laura Ingraham said it might be time for Joe to fold up his tent because "he's obviously struggling":
The Trump War Room highlighted the gaffe, saying that "after losing three primaries in a row, maybe he wishes he was" running for the Senate:
Biden's gaffes on the campaign trail are the norm, but this one seemed worse than usual to Nick Short– and that includes his gaffe about negotiating the Paris Climate Accord with a Chinese leader who was dead:
Herman Cain reminded everyone about Biden's hair sniffing fixation with his choice of photo of the U.S. Capitol building where the Senate meets:
Real Clear Politics reports that Biden leads all other Democrats. Biden has said in the past that South Carolina is his firewall. He'd better hope it is.
https://pjmedia.com/election/time-to-pin-a-note-to-joe-bidens-sweater-and-send-him-home-after-his-latest-campaign-flub/