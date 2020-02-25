Time to Pin a Note to Joe Biden's Sweater and Send Him Home After His Latest Campaign Flub

The rigors of the campaign can wear down the most energetic of young men and women.

I once interviewed a U.S. Senate candidate who fell asleep on live radio. Exhaustion happens.

But what's happening to that "lying dog-faced pony soldier," Joe Biden, on the campaign trail is beyond asking a wheelchair-bound man to "stand up, Chuck!" and commenting that 7-11 and Dunkin Donuts workers all have a "slight Indian accent." In fact, this might well be a "big f*ckin' deal" for old Joe.

It may be time to pin a note to his sweater and send him home.

In South Carolina Monday, Biden transported his brain back to before he was vice president for eight years to his campaigns for his long-held Delaware U.S. Senate seat: “I’m Joe Biden, I’m a candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden.”

Say what?

Muscle memory took over from all those years on the Senate campaign trail and Biden forgot where he was and the office he was running for. But he referred to "the other Biden." Some think he said "the other Bi" which they think was supposed to be "the other guy."

Lefty Shawn King posted the video saying, "this is so sad."

Watch it for yourself.

This is so sad.



Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is "running for the United States Senate" and that if they don't like him they can "vote for the other Biden."



I honestly wish he would've retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjC — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

Slips of the tongue happen all the time, but slips of this magnitude are beyond a mere oopsie moment.

A lot of people think Joe's not up to the rigors of the campaign and they said so. John Cardillo called it "tragic":

“My name’s Joe Biden I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate...”



The man doesn’t even know which race he’s in.



Can we stop putting him through this? It’s tragic at this point.



pic.twitter.com/aiAPXuKYEt — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 25, 2020

"Good luck" Joe.

“My name is Joe Biden, I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate”



Good Luck in your race, Joe.

pic.twitter.com/E7xO5pBxEj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 25, 2020

"Oh, jeez," said Eric Trump:

Oh Jeez... ??

Joe Biden just announced his candidacy for... wait for it... US Senate! pic.twitter.com/Vgi4gTd3GH — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 25, 2020

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said it might be time for Joe to fold up his tent because "he's obviously struggling":

It’s honestly cruel to keep Biden out on the campaign trail. He’s obviously struggling, and he is certainly not capable of being anything more than a figurehead president. His family & friends should be urging him to quit. https://t.co/sWnsWeIkvJ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 25, 2020

The Trump War Room highlighted the gaffe, saying that "after losing three primaries in a row, maybe he wishes he was" running for the Senate:

Joe Biden routinely forgets what state he is in. Last night he forgot what office he is running for.



“My name’s Joe Biden, I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”



After losing three primaries in a row, maybe he wishes he was ???? pic.twitter.com/r0hjX6Pg58 — Trump War Room - Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 25, 2020

Biden's gaffes on the campaign trail are the norm, but this one seemed worse than usual to Nick Short– and that includes his gaffe about negotiating the Paris Climate Accord with a Chinese leader who was dead:

Last night, Biden claimed he negotiated the Paris Climate Accord with a Chinese president who has been dead for 23 years and then told the crowd in South Carolina that he is "running for the United States Senate." #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/fr6UvHZh0b — Nick Short ???? (@PoliticalShort) February 25, 2020

Herman Cain reminded everyone about Biden's hair sniffing fixation with his choice of photo of the U.S. Capitol building where the Senate meets:

Joe is more than a little confused. Not just this day but every day. #JoeBiden https://t.co/c6CLmoffZh — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) February 25, 2020

Real Clear Politics reports that Biden leads all other Democrats. Biden has said in the past that South Carolina is his firewall. He'd better hope it is.