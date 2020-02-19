send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Election 2020

Throngs of Supporters Lining Up Hours Ahead of Trump Rally in Arizona

By Megan Fox 2020-02-19T17:38:52
chat comments

There may be a Democrat debate on television Wednesday night, but it looks like the exciting event the public is gearing up for is another Trump rally, this one in Arizona. Crowds are lined up, hours before start time, to get a chance to see the president during the latest of his famous campaign stops, which are ramping up.

President Trump's crowds only seem to grow bigger at each stop he makes and in each place, a tailgating party atmosphere always livens up the wait. Here are a few videos and photos from Trump supporters waiting for the main event.

I know what I'll be doing tonight and it won't include watching old Democrats yelling about how bad America is when there's a Trump rally happening. You can see live coverage of the event below.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

https://pjmedia.com/election/throngs-of-supporters-lining-up-hours-ahead-of-trump-rally-in-arizona/

Editor's Choice
Listing in Oakland Goes Viral. $800k for THIS DUMP??
Comments
STOSSEL: Revolutionary Bernie Sanders
Comments
VIP: Blue on Blue: Bernie Bros vs. Mini Mike
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media