The Iowa Caucus Just Crashed and Burned and Democrats Will Never Hear the End of It
The Iowa caucus data operation just crashed and burned. That means that it could take days to get find out who actually won the Democratic contest – the first of the 2020 presidential election cycle.
Gobsmacked candidates have come out to throw confetti, drop balloons, and declare "on to New Hampshire!"
There's nothing else to do except to declare victory and move on. No one really knows, right?
Joe Biden's lawyers have sent the Iowa caucus organizers a sternly worded letter ordering them not to reveal the winner until the results are cleared with them.
Speculation has begun in earnest. Bernie Sanders can't help but think that mainstream Dems are after him again and will do anything to keep him from the party nomination. Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton's data czar and strategist from 2016, has had suspicion cast on him since he participated in conceiving of the Iowa caucus data platform with Harvard University. Or, of course, Democrats could blame the Russians again without allowing the FBI another look-see under the hood. That'll be good for another impeachment of Trump in a second term, right?
In the short term, bring on the boo-birds.
It will take a while before the Democrats live this one down.
Government-run health care anyone?
'Mayor Pete' used the chaos to declare VICTORY!
Sanders used the chaos to declare victory and go "ON TO NEW HAMPSHAW!"
"Tom Perez Resign" was a trending hashtag on Twitter. He's the Democratic National Committee chair.
"Florida Man," of all people, chimed in to declare the entire chaotic implosion "embarrassing":
Former Fox News politico Todd Starnes thought President Trump should send out FEMA to help with the national tragedy that is the Iowa caucus data operation:
Radio talk host Lars Larson predicted abject chaos for the next bunch to use the app – Seattle. Note his hashtag.
Even PJ Media's "Drunkblogging the Iowa Caucus" didn't see this one coming (and there was Bombay Sapphire involved, I'm reliably told):
The "Young Turks" were teeing up Trump to take the fall:
This woman summed up her experience at the Hawkeye Cauci, "This was the most unorganized mess I’ve ever been to in my whole entire life.”
Yes, that about sums it up.
https://pjmedia.com/election/the-iowa-caucus-just-crashed-and-burned-and-democrats-will-never-hear-the-end-of-it/