The Iowa Caucus Just Crashed and Burned and Democrats Will Never Hear the End of It

The Iowa caucus data operation just crashed and burned. That means that it could take days to get find out who actually won the Democratic contest – the first of the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Gobsmacked candidates have come out to throw confetti, drop balloons, and declare "on to New Hampshire!"

There's nothing else to do except to declare victory and move on. No one really knows, right?

Joe Biden's lawyers have sent the Iowa caucus organizers a sternly worded letter ordering them not to reveal the winner until the results are cleared with them.

Speculation has begun in earnest. Bernie Sanders can't help but think that mainstream Dems are after him again and will do anything to keep him from the party nomination. Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton's data czar and strategist from 2016, has had suspicion cast on him since he participated in conceiving of the Iowa caucus data platform with Harvard University. Or, of course, Democrats could blame the Russians again without allowing the FBI another look-see under the hood. That'll be good for another impeachment of Trump in a second term, right?

In the short term, bring on the boo-birds.

It will take a while before the Democrats live this one down.

Government-run health care anyone?

"If you love Iowa caucuses, you're gonna love government healthcare!" #Iowa — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 4, 2020

'Mayor Pete' used the chaos to declare VICTORY!

Iowa, you have shocked the nation.



By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious. #IowaCaucuses — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

Sanders used the chaos to declare victory and go "ON TO NEW HAMPSHAW!"

I'm speaking live in Des Moines as we await results of the Iowa Caucus. Thank you so much to all those who came out to support our campaign today! https://t.co/ElGWNAdTJ9 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 4, 2020

"Tom Perez Resign" was a trending hashtag on Twitter. He's the Democratic National Committee chair.

"Florida Man," of all people, chimed in to declare the entire chaotic implosion "embarrassing":

Former Fox News politico Todd Starnes thought President Trump should send out FEMA to help with the national tragedy that is the Iowa caucus data operation:

Any word on whether @realDonaldTrump will send in FEMA to handle the Iowa Caucus Disaster? #IowaCluster — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 4, 2020

Radio talk host Lars Larson predicted abject chaos for the next bunch to use the app – Seattle. Note his hashtag.

After #IowaCluster I cant wait to see what happens in Seattlehttps://t.co/QZNCl8WJN9 — Lars Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) February 4, 2020

Even PJ Media's "Drunkblogging the Iowa Caucus" didn't see this one coming (and there was Bombay Sapphire involved, I'm reliably told):

The "Young Turks" were teeing up Trump to take the fall:

"This is the kind of stuff that Trump, I think, will successfully use to his advantage and he's already doing it," @AnaKasparian on how @realDonaldTrump will spin the delay in #IowaCaucus results



Watch #tytlive: https://t.co/epNjbsjqnS pic.twitter.com/b8xrrhaQSj — The Young Turks (@TheYoungTurks) February 4, 2020

This woman summed up her experience at the Hawkeye Cauci, "This was the most unorganized mess I’ve ever been to in my whole entire life.”

Iowan voter on the situation in precinct D51 before leaving: “This was the most unorganized mess I’ve ever been to in my whole entire life.”



Another woman walked out saying “this isn’t democracy.” #IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/kk7B81I9Dt — The Zach and Matt Show (@ZachandMattShow) February 4, 2020

Yes, that about sums it up.