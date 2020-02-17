The 'Bloomberg News' Conflict of Interest Grows Like a Cancer With Boss's Rise in the Polls

It's nothing new for American mainstream media outlets to unabashedly slobber all over their chosen Democratic candidates -- that kind of overt bias is commonplace.

Covert bias -- not talking about a politician and thereby giving him or her a free pass -- is a far more insidious thing. It is also essentially the current business model for Bloomberg News and its myriad media offerings.

When a media entity is avoiding reporting about a candidate seeking his party's nomination for president because said candidate is the company's namesake and founder, we're getting into some Inception levels of bias.

Let's be honest: when Michael Bloomberg made a belated entry into the race, no one thought he would be around for very long. But, lo and behold, thanks to a combination of Joe Biden's increasing inability to behave like someone who doesn't need a full-time mental health professional in attendance and the rest of the party's commie fetish, Bloomberg's popularity has been steadily rising.

The official Bloomberg company policy seems to be just to pretend it's all not happening.

The New York Times:

When Mr. Bloomberg declared his candidacy in November, Mr. Micklethwait, an Oxford graduate and former editor in chief of The Economist, pledged in the memo he sent to the staff that the news outlet “will write about virtually all aspects of this presidential contest in much the same way as we have done so far.” But he said Mr. Bloomberg would remain off-limits from investigations, “and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

Bloomberg News’s campaign reporters operate separately from the news outlet’s Projects and Investigations team. But the memo was widely perceived as a signal that Bloomberg News would cease accountability coverage of the Democratic field, even as Bloomberg executives called that a misunderstanding.