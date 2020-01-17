The CNN Effect? Sanders Leads Biden in New Poll, Warren Fades Away

When CNN and the Warren campaign opened their attacks on Senator Bernie Sanders, they undoubtedly thought playing the sexist-card would destroy his chances of winning the Democrat Party's presidential nomination. Sadly for them, the attack seems to have little to no effect. It may even have backfired. Sanders is now leading among registered Democrats and Independents.

Oops.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll, Sanders leads former Vice President Biden by one percentage point: 20 percent for him versus 19 percent for Biden. This is truly a problem for the latter because his path to the nomination largely relies on his victory being "inevitable." Once voters start believing the race is actually wide open, he'll be in trouble.

Hilariously, Senator Elizabeth Warren is in deep doo-doo. According to the poll, she can now only count on 12 percent support. That's pathetic, especially considering Obama's support for her campaign and her willingness to play it extremely dirty.

Warren is trailed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He's supported by 9 percent of registered Democrats and Independents.

In other words, Warren's campaign is fading away while Bloomberg is slowly but surely buying himself into the top three. Give him another two weeks, and he will be there.

Lastly, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- who is, we are told by the liberal media, the Democrats' secret weapon -- polls a mere 6 percent. We already knew he had a problem among African Americans, but there are clearly other large voting blocs that don't even consider voting for him. Not in the primaries, at least.

And by "other large voting blocs" I mean, of course, every single voting bloc.

From the looks of it, then, this is quickly becoming a two-man (Biden, Sanders) race, with a third man possibly joining them in the coming weeks (Bloomberg). The women don't stand a chance; the gay mayor can raise as many funds as he wants, but he can't get Democrats to actually support him; and most of the minority candidates (with the exception of Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang) have already dropped out.

If this is indeed what happens, my money is on Sanders. Yep, you read that right: I believe that Democrats will, for the first time, nominate a die-hard, self-admitted socialist.

