Nothing to See Here: USPS Worker Fired for Dumping 112 Absentee Ballots

I know, I know, there’s no real potential for voter fraud when it comes to ballots that are mailed, right? That’s what the Democrats have been telling us for years.

And we all trust the United States Postal Service. No one in history has ever had a problem with his or her mail.

OK, full disclosure here: my regular mail carrier is phenomenal. When I lived in Los Angeles, however, getting my mail was a real crap shoot.

As we are all aware, there are bad seeds everywhere.

The Hill:

A U.S. postal worker in Kentucky has been fired and could face charges after attempting to dump more than 100 absentee ballots, according to local news outlets. The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General said the unidentified postal worker is “no longer employed” after the ballots were found amid a pile of discarded mail in a dumpster on Thursday, according to WKYT. “The case has been accepted for federal prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Special Agent Scott Balfour wrote in a statement. “They will determine what charges are appropriate after a review of all the facts in the case.” WKYT reported Thursday that a person found a pile of discarded mail that included 112 absentee ballots and two political advertisements. The ballots were supposed to be sent to the Jeffersontown, Ky., area.

Comforting, no?

The “glass half full” crowd will no doubt revel in the fact that the miscreant got caught. Your garden variety “there is no fraud” Pollyannas will respond with something like, “It was only 112 ballots.” Whenever the inevitable fraud is pointed out they’re most fond of dismissing it as not being a large sample.

One has to wonder, however, how many times something like this happens and it doesn’t get found out. We know this incident isn’t a one-off. In September, some military absentee ballots were found in a dumpster. Unless we have election officials digging through every dumpster in America it’s going to be impossible make sure there aren’t any repeat performances of this.

There are plenty of shenanigans that can happen with absentee ballots and the Democrats don’t seem to mind them. Rick wrote yesterday that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill that that would have made it a felony to apply for multiple absentee ballots.

The potential for fraud and sabotage might not be so disturbing if the Democrats would acknowledge that it existed.

But we all know why they won’t.

