Always Biased NBC News Hacks: Trump Is the Only Reason Debate Rules Should Be Changed

The fallout from the you-know-what disaster first presidential debate continues. I am not a big fan of the way the whole thing went down. As I explained in Wednesday’s Morning Briefing, that’s mostly because I hate modern presidential debates in general.

No one needed any kind of prescience to know how the mainstream media reaction to the Tuesday Night Follies was going to play out: Trump bad. Biden brilliant. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

While I am painfully aware that objectivity is an endangered species I will nevertheless use it as the premise for this post.

Objectively, the first presidential debate was an all-around nightmare. Even if you liked how your guy did, you sort of hated what a “dog got into the Thanksgiving turkey” vibe the hot mess had. As our own Jim Treacher said, everyone’s preferred candidate won. That’s usually an indication that no one actually won.

The atmosphere on Tuesday was more “daycare after the kids had too much sugar” than presidential debate. There was plenty of blame to be spread around. Chris Wallace was a thoroughly awful moderator for a variety of reasons. President Trump and Joe Biden kept talking over each other as if they were panel guests on a cable news show.

Objectively, all were to blame.

Not according to NBC News, however:

WASHINGTON — The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that it is considering format changes for remaining debates after President Donald Trump repeatedly disregarded the rules, resulting in a chaotic debate that lacked in substantive policy conversation. “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the CPD said in a statement. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

There was a time when NBC News wasn’t consistently awful. Very few people alive remember that time.

The idea that it’s all the president’s fault that the debate was a train wreck is patently absurd. In fact, given the biased nature of the questioning and the fact that Biden just read talking points from his notes rather than answer a question directly I think Trump did what he had to do. He could have done a couple of things differently but his combativeness was justified when the hostile environment is taken into consideration.

This is purely biased editorializing by NBC. The CPD doesn’t doesn’t assign specific blame, NBC went and did that on its own.

I knew from the moment that Trump rightfully displayed some fire during the debate that the narrative would be that he was bullying Biden. These debates are always lose/lose propositions for the Republican. There are no changes to the format that would make them better. The third debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. It’s insane for the GOP to agree to let anyone from the always-biased NBC News division anywhere near a debate.

If Chris Wallace was as bad as he was, imagine how off the rails horrible the questions from NBC and its deranged sister company MSNBC will be.

For the next two debates Trump should do what my colleagues Stephen Green and Bryan Preston suggested yesterday during our most recent VIP Gold live chat: let der Bidengaffer ramble because he will eventually end up debating himself.

All the president has to do then is smile and let the campaign ads write themselves.

