It took a little time, but the mainstream media is finally getting around to paying attention to Tara Reade’s claims that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. The #MeToo crowd had been avoiding going near this in order to protect an already vulnerable and weak candidate while they were orchestrating an economic coup to get him into office.

All of that seems to have changed after MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, of all people, decided to be the first leftist mainstream media person to confront Biden.

After Morning Joe kicked off the day with that, it got even weirder.

There has been a lot of comparison in the past few days between the way the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were covered versus how the Biden claims have been handled. The big difference between the two is that Kavanaugh’s lengthy public life gave no indication that any of it might be true. Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep, on the other hand, has a significant photographic body of evidence out there showing him to be a stone-cold creeper who inappropriately gropes and sniffs women (and underage girls) like some sort of uncontrollable animal.

All of this has become too much even for the most hardcore leftist of the leftist mouthpieces.

New York Times calls on DNC to investigate Tara Reade allegations https://t.co/mvX3pEY71t pic.twitter.com/rYxbEaRzyD — The Hill (@thehill) May 2, 2020

That, as the kids say, is going to leave a mark.

The New York Times:

Ms. Reade’s accusations, which have been percolating for several weeks, are grave and graphic. She charges that, in the spring of 1993, Mr. Biden cornered her in a deserted hallway of the Capitol complex, pinned her against a wall, reached under her skirt and penetrated her with his fingers.

A lot of equivocation follows because it’s still the Times, after all, but this is still rough for Biden.

What’s most stunning here is that the Times editorial board is holding themselves to the same standards that they did for Brett Kavanaugh:

Last year, this board advocated strongly for a vigorous inquiry into accusations of sexual misconduct raised against Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court. Mr. Biden’s pursuit of the presidency requires no less. His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously. The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign.

The DNC and the Times editorial board are often indistinguishable, which is what makes this extraordinary. It also probably means that there is a lot of corroborating evidence out there to back up Reade. There can’t be any other reason for the Times to go this far at a time when President Trump is reeling with a national crisis and all Biden really needed to do was sit there and let his wife talk.

For now, however, it’s a big deal.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.