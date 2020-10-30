Joe Biden's Most Outrageous Lies Yet Show He Must be Terrified About Florida

Florida is one of the most hotly contested states in this election. Its 29 Electoral College votes are critical for both Joe Biden and President Trump. Early voting in the state shows Republicans in a good position to eclipse the president’s 2016 performance in the state. This is amid a sustained increase in approval among Hispanic voters for Trump.

Rasmussen reports that among likely non-white voters, but excluding black voters, there is a significant uptick in President Trump’s support. While this is not specifically the Hispanic vote, these voters make up a large share of this polling group.

The president won 28% percent of the Hispanic vote in 2016. This week, when Rasmussen asked non-white voters, excluding black voters, who they would select if the presidential election were held today, between 43% and 47% selected President Trump. Job approval among the same voters has been between 52% and 55% all week.

Obviously, there is a large, diverse Hispanic population in Florida, and there have been polls indicating Trump is leading with this constituency in the state. The Biden campaign is clearly aware of the numbers, and their internal polling must agree. Biden spent Thursday in the Sunshine State and told some unforgivable lies to try and sway the Hispanic community. Specifically, Cuban and Venezuelan Americans.

Interesting quotes from Biden’s visit to the Fort Lauderdale campaign field office earlier today.

Biden says point-blank that Trump is sending Cuban-Americans (very powerful voting bloc in the state) back to Cuba. pic.twitter.com/pQRSCT4LNj — Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) October 29, 2020

The exact quote is:

“Look what he’s [Trump] doing. He’s sending Cuban Americans back to the dictatorship. He’s sending Venezuelan Americans back to the dictatorship.”

The Trump administration is not sending legal immigrants and residents back anywhere. And certainly not American citizens from Cuba and Venezuela. This is a bald-faced lie. It’s in line with his “put y’all back in chains” pander to black Americans in 2012 and on par with his “very fine people” lie about President Trump.

What do you suppose the internal polling is telling the Biden campaign about support in the Cuban and Venezuelan communities for Donald Trump? If the last clip didn’t clue you in, take at what this Reuters journalist reports:

Biden’s speech here lasted about 23 minutes and had a distinctly SoFla focus, including attacking Trump for his views on two especially important voting blocks in the area. Trump “doesn’t care about Cuban & Venezuelan people!” Biden told the crowd. pic.twitter.com/1XQzxCcGxH — Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) October 29, 2020

This is some serious revisionist history. It was the Obama administration that cozied up to the Castro regime in Cuba. They normalized relations without any conditions, setting up a situation where the regime would profit from the trade and tourism with America. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said at the time:

“After two years of President Obama’s Cuba policy, the Castro regime has made out like bandits and received numerous concessions from the U.S. without lifting a finger to return the fugitives it is harboring from American justice, pay Americans for their stolen property, or allow the Cuban people to exercise their God-given freedoms. Today’s announcement reaffirms the fact that President Obama’s Cuba policy puts the Castro regime’s interests first, profits ahead of America’s national security, and the Cuban people’s rights and dignity dead last.”

Rubio also noted that Cuba was responsible for exporting misery and repression to Venezuela as a communist satellite of Russia and China. The Trump administration sanctioned Cuba for material support for the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro, when he refused to leave office following the vote to oust him legitimately under its constitution.

The United States was also among the first of fifty countries to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president. Guaido even made an appearance at President Trump’s State of the Union address in January, where he was called Venezuela’s legitimate leader by the president.

Many American citizens from these countries directly experienced these oppressive regimes. They may also have family members who lived through the revolutions or still reside there. The grand promises the Democrats are making about healthcare, equality of outcome, and security are ones they and their relatives have heard before. They also know that these policies lead to tyranny and misery. So, Joe Biden has decided to try and scare them. Stupid move, really.

Cuban and Venezuelan Americans have come to the United States and lived the American dream through hard work using the unbelievable freedom they find on our shores. Many become business owners and know exactly how President Trump’s policies have benefitted them and their communities. They also have eloquent community leaders who can articulate exactly what is at stake in this election. One was Maximo Alvarez, who spoke at the Republican National Convention.

If you missed his speech, it is worth listening to and sharing with as many people as you know. He speaks clearly and convincingly about the promise of America and the dangers he sees on the political left:

Joe Biden is a notable liar who does it when he doesn’t have to. He is such a fabulist, even inventing and plagiarizing his own personal history that he might as well be dubbed the Forrest Gump of Walter Mitties. But when he chooses to tell craven and easily debunked lies to intimidate voters, it’s far worse than plagiarizing a British politician.

May the Cuban and Venezuelan communities in Florida express their displeasure with being treated as uninformed and gullible with a resounding vote for President Trump.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.