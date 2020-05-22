Is This Joe Biden's 'Hot Sauce in My Purse' Moment?

Presumptive nominee Joe Biden kept up the Democrat tradition of race-baiting during a podcast interview with Charlamagne tha God of The Breakfast Club podcast. His interview was being cut short by a staffer when this exchange happened:

A Biden staffer attempted to end Joe Biden's interview with Charlamagne tha God for a second time "You can't do that to Black media!." – Charlamagne tha God interjected. Biden adds that Black Americans who support President Trump, are not Black. pic.twitter.com/9NQyksDz5G — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 22, 2020

Yes, you heard correctly. Biden told the host:

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

I am not sure the former vice president could have demonstrated more clearly how his party takes minority voters for granted. As if you should be able to tell what someone thinks or how they are going to vote using a single immutable characteristic. That is actually the definition of racism.

Democrats did the same thing in 2016 with women. If you did not support Hillary Clinton, you were not really a woman. Given Clinton’s own history of destroying women who crossed her, this hardly seemed like a winning argument.

Biden’s argument is not very persuasive either and I give Charlamagne points for his answer:

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

Biden’s response was not friendly or persuasive. His tone was actually condescending and rather rude. He referred Charlamagne to his record and mentioned the Voting Rights Act and says his record is second to none. Then he touted the endorsement of the NAACP during his various campaigns.

The host indicates he is looking for specific policies that will benefit his community now and in the future. Biden references legislation that Democrats felt would benefit them. A poll tax hasn’t been a thing in my lifetime. Likely not Charlamagne’s either.

Biden has a couple of additional problems here. He was Barack Obama’s vice-president for eight years. During their administration there was not one metric where black Americans saw significant improvement. Unemployment remained high, especially for African American youth. Incarceration rates did not improve. In fact, Obama was actually protested in Chicago for failing the black community.

Rather than work to improve the daily lives of the minority community, the administration sought to fan the flames of racial division at every turn. From Trayvon Martin to Michael Brown and accusations of racism if you opposed the policies of America’s first black president.

In fact, Americans’ satisfaction with race relations went up 14 points between 2017 and 2020 according to a Gallup poll. In case you are keeping track, those would be the first three years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Further, even Van Jones has commented on the actions the Trump administration has taken to support black Americans. In commentary following the State of the Union Jones noted:

What he was saying to African-Americans can be effective. You may not like it but he mentioned HBCUs, black colleges have been struggling for a long time, a bunch of them have gone under, he threw a lifeline to them in real life in his budget. He talked about that. He talked about criminal justice reform. He talked about opportunity zones…

I guess Biden didn’t get the memo. What he also didn’t get was the message the host was sending. Charlamagne has been pretty tough on Democrat candidates this cycle. Notably, during the primary he was very direct in questioning Elizabeth Warren on her claims of Native American heritage. I am not sure any candidate should go on his program and expect a softball interview.

Especially since Democrat candidates seem to step in it on The Breakfast Club podcast. Hillary Clinton announced she kept hot sauce in the purse and was accused of pandering. Kamala Harris famously told the hosts she smoked pot in college and listened to Tupac, who hadn’t even released an album at that point.

It could be Democrats, particularly Biden, are not ready for the new media because their fluffers in the corporate media have been so easy on them for years. Though it is fun to watch them try.