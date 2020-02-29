Socialist Bernie Sanders Accidentally Boards Wrong Private Jet

Bernie Sanders, the self-described Democratic socialist, accidentally boarded the wrong private jet while on the campaign trail, according to a report from TMZ. "The Democratic front-runner was spotted Saturday making his way off of a private Gulfstream between campaign stops in South Carolina and Massachusetts -- the latter being where he held a rally at Boston Common ahead of Super Tuesday."

"Looks like Bernie's cutting his losses and moving on," TMZ said of Bernie's departure from South Carolina, which appears to be going for Biden. TMZ found the plane mix up humorous. "As for this little mix-up here, it's kinda funny. Bernie's been flying all over the country for different campaign events -- so the guy's definitely busy and has a preoccupied mind at the moment. Mistakes like this (getting on the wrong Gulfstream) are bound to happen."