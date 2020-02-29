Socialist Bernie Sanders Accidentally Boards Wrong Private Jet
Bernie Sanders, the self-described Democratic socialist, accidentally boarded the wrong private jet while on the campaign trail, according to a report from TMZ. "The Democratic front-runner was spotted Saturday making his way off of a private Gulfstream between campaign stops in South Carolina and Massachusetts -- the latter being where he held a rally at Boston Common ahead of Super Tuesday."
"Looks like Bernie's cutting his losses and moving on," TMZ said of Bernie's departure from South Carolina, which appears to be going for Biden. TMZ found the plane mix up humorous. "As for this little mix-up here, it's kinda funny. Bernie's been flying all over the country for different campaign events -- so the guy's definitely busy and has a preoccupied mind at the moment. Mistakes like this (getting on the wrong Gulfstream) are bound to happen."
In fact, earlier this month ... he was spotted boarding a private aircraft while Liz Warren got on her own jet as they both flew back to D.C. from different locations just 36 minutes apart. The implication ... they coulda flown together, spared the air, etc.
Down in South Carolina, someone alleged he had as many as three Gulfstreams to himself to get somewhere just a couple hours away. Unclear if that's true, but here's something to keep in mind.
Three Gulfstreams? What a good socialist he is!
Bernie needs to check his privilege.
