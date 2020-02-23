RNC Crushing Democrats in Fundraising

According to the latest FEC report, the Republican National Committee has nearly eight times as much cash on hand as the Democratic National Committee. The report shows the national GOP has $76 million in cash while the DNC has only $9.9 million.

Fox News:

“Record breaking support for this president and his policies continues to grow as we head full-force into this presidential election year,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Fox News. “Across the country, Americans are choosing President Trump’s record of results over Democrats’ divided field of contenders with no vision for the country, and they are ready for four more years of the great American comeback he has started,” she added. A spokesperson for the DNC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

And Donald Trump continues to swamp his Democratic rivals in raising cash.

Meanwhile, the latest FEC filings show that President Trump’s re-election campaign and joint-fundraising committees have $124 million cash-on-hand; while his campaign alone has $92.6 million cash-on-hand. As for the Democratic primary field, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has $16.8 million; former Vice President Joe Biden has $7.1 million; former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has $6.6 million; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has $2.86 million; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has $2.3 million; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has $2 million.

Collectively, the Democratic candidates have raised far more -- as is to be expected given the intense daily coverage by the media. Trump's record-breaking numbers are a reflection of his Republican support as he has held several joint fundraisers with the RNC, which has contributed to the large lead in cash for the national party.

It's something of a different story with individual Senate and House races. Overall, Democrats are pulling in a lot more cash than their GOP opponents, but again, some of that is certainly a consequence of a competitive presidential primary. Vulnerable Senate Republican incumbents are lagging behind their main Democratic rivals, which could spell trouble unless they pick up the pace this spring.

But the rest of the party is doing well and with all that cash on hand, the RNC will be in a lot more advantageous position to help candidates than the DNC.