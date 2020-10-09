Gallup: More Voters Say They're Better Off Under Trump Than Obama or Bush

The polls have not been kind to Donald Trump this election year. Many polls in key states show him trailing Joe Biden.

But a lot of those polls are within the margin of error. It’s still anyone’s race and you can only pray that the Democrats will get overconfident the closer we get to Election Day.

Every once in a while, a poll shows that the American people haven’t given up on Trump quite yet. Gallup’s latest is a good example. A clear majority of 56 percent believe they’re better off today than they were 4 years ago.

Newsweek:

But when they were asked whether they were better or worse off toward the end of Obama’s first term in the White House, only 45 percent told pollsters their situation had improved over the four years between 2008 and December 2012. A slightly higher 47 percent of voters said their lives had gotten better at the end of Bush 43’s first four years in office, putting him nine points above his father George Bush Snr. in October 1992.

Even Reagan’s numbers before his 1984 re-election contest weren’t as good as Trump’s. Just 44 percent thought they were better off at the end of the Gipper’s first term than 4 years before.

According to Gallup’s new poll data, nearly half of voters said they agreed with Trump’s stances on key policy issues, putting him three points ahead of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But Americans were also more likely to feel that Biden had presidential qualities lacking in Trump. Forty-nine percent said that the former vice president had presidential traits, while only 44 percent said the same of Trump.

There is a disconnect here not easily explained.

The FiveThirtyEight national poll tracker has shown the Democratic nominee’s average lead over Trump growing since the start of this month—up from eight percentage points to around 9.5 percentage points at the time of writing. According to the weighted average, a little more than half of Americans (51.9 percent) intend to vote for Biden on November 3, while 42.2 percent say they will backing Trump for a second term in the Oval Office.

In fact, it could very well be that there are a lot of silent Trump supporters out there terrified of telling anyone they back him. But will they go to the polls to vote for him? That’s the only true measure of Trump’s support and no one knows the answer to that question.