Election Watchdog Finds 350,000 Dead Voters on the Rolls

An election watchdog group found there may be as many as 350,000 dead people still registered to vote in U.S. elections.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) out of Indiana conducted a nationwide survey and found the alarming results and discovered that New York, Texas, Michigan, Florida, and California accounted for 51 percent of the dead registrants. They also found that 40,000 likely duplicate voters may have voted twice.

But don’t worry. Election fraud is a myth, remember?

Washington Free Beacon:

“Our voter rolls have not, and will not be ready for a mail-focused election this November,” said Logan Churchwell, communications director for PILF. “State court decisions in swing states allowing for relaxed deadlines, signature verification, and harvesting now sit on a foundation of bad voter data.” “In Pennsylvania, your mis-delivered ballot to the hands of a bad actor will now have extra time to get turned in and not face the traditional standards for signature verification,” Churchwell said. “The only way to absolutely avoid this nightmare is to vote in person.”

PILF further found that nearly 15,000 registrants were credited with voting after death in the 2016 and 2018 elections.

Many state registrars have been forbidden to cull their voter rolls by the courts because hysterical Democrats claim some voters might be disenfranchised. So, rather than make a few mistakes in taking people off the rolls who belong there, states must maintain voter rolls containing thousands of dead people or people who have moved.

Liberal groups have pouring money into these court challenges.

A network of liberal groups, including George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Ford Foundation, has donated more than $50 million in support of mail-in voting. These efforts have primarily been geared toward battleground states including Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona, NBC News previously reported. “The pandemic has created a state of emergency,” Laleh Ispahani, managing director for the Open Society Foundations, told the Associated Press. “Donors who haven’t typically taken on these issues now have an interest.”

If it’s such an emergency, why not give money to all 50 states? Why only battleground states? Don’t the votes from people in those other states count?

It’s a blatant political power play engineered by people who do not hold American democracy in much esteem.

The reasons you need accurate, up-to-date, voter registration rolls are self-evident.

The analysis comes as states across the country prepare to handle a surge of mail-in voting for the November elections. Numerous problems plagued mail-in voting during the primary elections this year. Nevada’s largest county sent out more than 200,000 mail-in primary ballots to the wrong addresses, while reports also indicated that 84,000 mail-in presidential primary ballots cast in New York City were disqualified.

The goal of making voting easy and universal is an admirable one. But at what cost in election integrity and confidence that the result is true and fair? I do not believe there is a massive conspiracy to defraud the American people and steal the election, but there are “bad actors” out there who can work within the confines of the system to cast thousands of fraudulent votes. And in an election where so many states are going to be decided by less than one percent, that could tip several races one way or another.