Democratic Rep. Dingell Says She 'Doesn't Believe Polls' Showing Biden Beating Trump

Rep. Debbie Dingell, a prominent Michigan Democrat, says she “doesn’t believe polls” showing Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in her home state.

Dingell has the distinction of being one of the only people to believe Trump had a chance of winning the state in 2016. Now she’s sounding the alarm again, seeing that Democrats are becoming overconfident.

Polls had shown Biden with a substantial lead over Trump in Michigan. But the latest polls show Biden’s previous double-digit lead narrowing to one point. Dingell is one of the few Democrats who sense the tide is turning toward the president.

Fox News:

“I think it’s a competitive race,” Dingell told Fox News. “I don’t believe the polls and I’m not going to stop working until Election Day.” Adding to the volatility of the election is the racial unrest and police distrust boiling over in cities after the repeated killing and shooting of Black Americans — most recently Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. Night after night at the Republican National Convention, Trump and his allies have tried to drive home the message that Republicans are the law and order party, whereas Democrats are supporting the looting and rioting that has broken out at times in cities where protests have taken hold.

American voters may be willing to look at racial equality in a new way but not under threat of violence from the mob. And Republicans were politically smart to try and make the issue of law and order a wedge issue.

“I have flagged this issue two months ago because I could see people trying to use it as a wedge issue and I think it’s very important that Democrats not let that happen,” Dingell said. “Here’s a reality. We have Kenosha which is on fire because another Black man was shot in the back in front of his three children. And we have no explanation yet today.” “The country watched George Floyd be murdered,” she continued. “If you are a Black man versus a white man, you’re going to be treated differently. They are teaching courses in this country if you’re a Black man or woman who gets stopped by the police what to do so you don’t get killed. We have to deal with it. But that does not mean that we support anarchy or destruction, looting and all these things that people are saying from the podium at the Republican convention. I support my law enforcement.” “I do know Joe Biden is committed to supporting the police,” Dingell added.

As long as the Democrats continue to support “peaceful protests” which aren’t peaceful at all, they will be wide open to charges they favor unrest and violence over the law. It may or may not be true, but that hardly matters when Democrats declaim against police brutality and echo the rhetoric of revolution from Black Lives Matter.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are vital to Trump’s chances of winning. And despite some polls giving Biden a big edge, from now until election day, we will see those polls continue to narrow. As long as the two candidates are within 10 points of each other, the end result will be unpredictable.