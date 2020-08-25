Mark and Patricia McCloskey Warn: Your Suburban Family 'Will Not Be Safe in the Radical Democrats' America'

The media has been scoffing at Donald Trump’s warning that riots could come to suburbia, accusing him of trying to scare suburban women into voting against Joe Biden.

Kenosha, Wisc., isn’t exactly suburbia, but it isn’t New York or Chicago either. The small, quiet city of 100,000 people has been rocked by violent riots the last two nights following a questionable shooting by a police officer. It may be one of the last places the sophisticates on both coasts might expect racial unrest, but it’s there and it’s happening.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are a wealthy couple who live in a beautiful home in St. Louis. When what is referred to as a “peaceful protest march” passed their home, the McCloskeys felt threatened enough to arm themselves and stand in their front yard to protect their home.

Soros-backed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is apparently willing to let a lot of lawlessness from protesters slide, but wants to throw the McCloskeys in prison because they felt threatened enough to protect what they’ve spent their lives building.

On Monday night, the McCloskeys addressed the nation when they spoke at the Republican National Convention. Their message was simple: the protests are coming to your neighborhood and it doesn’t matter where you live.

Fox News:

Certain policies — such as defunding the police, ending cash bail and ending single-family home zoning — makes it seem “as if Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,” Mark McCloskey said. “These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you,” Patricia McCloskey added. “So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

The McCloskeys warned that the radicals will be in charge in Joe Biden’s America.

“The radicals are not content just marching in the streets,” Mark McCloskey said. “They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge.”

And they have taken over the Democratic Party in a bloodless coup because the establishment Democrats need their energy and fanaticism to beat Donald Trump. They believe by playing the radicals game, they will be eaten last. They are sadly mistaken.

One by one, long-established Democrats are being picked off by younger, more radical candidates. The change is not just generational. It’s ideological at its core. The new generation is more confrontational, more arrogant, more dismissive of ordinary people’s concerns.

And they’ll be the power behind the throne — or perhaps the puppetmasters pulling the strings — of Joe Biden.

Kim Gardner is one of them. Her reasons for prosecuting the McCloskeys is positively chilling.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the Associated Press that their actions risked creating a violent situation during an otherwise nonviolent protest last month. Several Republican leaders, including President Trump, have urged Attorney General William Barr to pursue a civil rights investigation of Gardner. The couple defended themselves again on Monday night, saying they were faced with an “out-of-control mob” — none of whom were charged with a crime — and were merely defending their home on a private street in an upscale neighborhood.

When a mob — “out of control” or not — is calling for revolution, I’d grab a gun to defend my home too. Just because there was no overt violence doesn’t mean that the demonstration was “peaceful” or “non-violent.” The threat was present and anyone who saw the video would understand the McCloskeys’ fear.

Here are the McCloskeys’ remarks during last night’s Republican convention.