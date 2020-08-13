New Trump Ad Will Make Voters Ask Why Joe Biden Picked a Black Woman to Be His Running Mate

The intense, relentless, mind-blowing Democrats’ pandering to black American voters is a quadrennial event that never ceases to amaze us. Joe Biden is no different, of course, and his choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate proves that Biden belongs in the pandering Olympics.

But why would a racist like Biden choose a black woman to be his running mate? The Trump campaign is asking the same question.

More Joe Biden in his own words – this time exposing his long history of racism. pic.twitter.com/Rhoc3xDNr5 — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) August 12, 2020

You might recall during the Democratic debates earlier this year that Harris herself called Biden out for his racism in the 1970s. While everyone points to her statement saying Biden is not a racist, and claiming this means she never referred to him as a racist, it matters little. The rest of her devastating critique of Biden’s record speaks for itself.

“I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden. I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris declared before going on to call Biden exactly that. “I also believe — and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris said. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school everyday. And that little girl was me.”

And there were a lot of little white boys in Massachusetts forced to get on a bus every morning and be sent many miles away to go to school with strangers who hated him just so little girls could get on a bus to school every day in California. As was pointed out during the campaign, there is absolutely zero evidence that forced busing helped anyone of any color. Using children in this way to realize some kind of social justice was appalling at the time and it’s appalling to support it today.

Biden’s opposition to busing was racially motivated. At that time in the 1970s, politicians were more willing to be open about their views on race, and Biden, like many his age, had certain attitudes that at the time were thought quite progressive (praising blacks for anything was politically daring in most of the country) but today are seen as painfully racist and condescending.

That reflects an evolution in culture, not politics. Biden has become more cautious in his racism, but every once and a while, the mask slips.

But Biden is a Democrat — a former moderate turned radical liberal — and as long as he isn’t too overtly racist, he will skate. The radicals who will control Biden if he’s elected don’t care either. They have their own agenda that has nothing to do with addressing racism.

But it still begs the question: Why did Biden choose a black woman as his running mate?