Honking Geese During Biden Speech a Ripe Metaphor for His Entire Campaign

Joe Biden’s “virtual campaign” got a virtual kick in the groin yesterday. While delivering a speech to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, the former vice president was repeatedly and noisily interrupted by a flock of Canadia geese honking away on his property. There were also pauses for ringing phones, and there was a distraction of what appeared to be a Secret Service agent standing outside his window in the background.

I’m sure it was a very nice day on Biden’s estate in Delaware, but maybe one of his genius campaign aides could have, like, closed the window maybe?

Biden jokes that the Canadian geese honking VERY LOUDLY in his pond "are trying to get away from the virus." pic.twitter.com/HNBSwub8Eu — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) May 16, 2020

He also said the geese were “cheering” him which, given the savagery of his attack on Donald Trump, doesn’t seem likely.

The Hill:

Biden had been addressing the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund during a live-streamed speech in which he knocked President Trump and accused him of fanning flames of “hate, fear and xenophobia” toward Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic has unleashed familiar forces of hate, fear and xenophobia that he always flames … that have always existed in this society,” Biden said. “But this president brought it with him, has brought with it a new rash of racial messages, verbal and physical attacks and other acts of hate, some subtle, some overt, against the Asian American and Pacific Islanders.” But his fiery remarks apparently made no difference to the geese just outside his house, as they continued to squawk throughout his speech on Monday.

The interruptions were comical but part of a clear, unmistakable pattern. Joe Biden is running an incompetent campaign. And if he can’t run a campaign, how can anyone expect him to run the country?

During the daily grind of a presidential campaign, it’s easy to lose sight of the larger issues. And with Biden and the Democrats all over TV telling voters that Trump is incompetent, it’s easy to miss Biden’s own miserable mismanagement of his resources and of his campaign.

With 36 million Americans unemployed, the economy prostrate, and citizens enraged at the lockdown, any decent opponent of the incumbent would be far ahead. But Biden has not only embraced the far left, radical agenda of the Sanders-Warren-AOC wing of the Democratic Party, but he is also demonstrating a haplessness in his campaign worthy of the Keystone Cops. Is that an indication of bad luck or incompetent leadership?

Early on, there were technical glitches that marred his appearances from his home. These might be expected as it was an untested format in an unfamiliar setting.

But just last week, many of the same problems that plagued his first townhall were being experienced by internet viewers.

Fox News:

Shaky audio and video plagued the nearly hourlong event as Florida politicians, among them Rep. Charlie Crist and Rep. Kathy Castor, tried to bring the former vice president’s message to voters through the numerous technological issues. Then, nearly 40 minutes into the rally, it was Biden’s turn to speak. The event was streamed on YouTube and preserved on WTSP Tampa Bay 10’s YouTube channel. “They introduced me? Am I on?” Biden asked someone off-screen as he approached the camera, taking off a pair of dark aviator sunglasses.

Is this the best they can do? Really?

“Good evening, thanks so much for tuning in. I wish we could have done this together and it [had] gone a little more smoothly but I’m grateful we’re able to connect virtually and thank you…” Biden continued before his audio feed became unintelligible mid-sentence. The audio and video problems continued through Biden’s speech, with the former vice president’s lips moving out of sync with the sound and a significant amount of his talk impossible to understand through the tech problems.

Biden would do better to smile and wave while keeping his mouth shut. He might do better of he heeds Abraham Lincoln’s warning: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.