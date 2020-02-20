Rep. Keith Ellison Demands Examples of 'Bernie Bro' Violence. Then Steve Scalise Stepped to the Mic.

Bernie Bro violence is nothing new, but apparently Congressman Keith Ellison, a Bernie Sanders surrogate and supporter, is the only one in America in the dark about it.

On Wednesday's episode of The View, the panel of magpies went after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders's most visible surrogate, about violent Bernie Bros. Whoopi Goldberg told AOC that Bernie "needs to do more" to stop the violence "and he's got to stand up every day" and denounce it.

Meghan McCain told AOC the Bernie Bros are "misogynistic" and "violent" and told stories of horrible posts they'd put up about her, so bad they made her mother cry.

AOC responded with platitudes about how "toxic" "internet culture" could be. The hosts weren't mollified, but at least AOC was willing to consider the possibility that Bernie Bros might have problems.

Her colleague Keith Ellison seems positively clueless.

I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a “Bernie Bro” being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting to hear. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 20, 2020

The wave of replies crashed in.

You have exceptionally bad timing Keith. One of Bernie’s consultants was arrested today for planning a jailbreak where he planted loaded weapons & ammo all over the jail. https://t.co/T2c97IGpdX https://t.co/T2c97IGpdX — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 20, 2020

Bernie Bros caused violence in Nevada. That's mean, right?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. 2016:https://t.co/tsVgrA9P0n — Annie La B ?????? (@arelab13) February 20, 2020

This Bernie Bro thinks gulags are great. That counts as rude, right?

A man who was a mentally deranged killer, who took the lives of two innocent men on the light rail train in Portland in 2017, was a Bernie supporter, according to his social media.

But by far the most eloquent answer came from one of Ellison's colleagues, who reminded him, "I can think of an example."

I can think of an example. https://t.co/KwuvyYgyGw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 20, 2020

Scalise and an entire baseball field full of Republicans were shot at by James Hodgkinson, a Bernie volunteer.

On June 12,2017 this man James Hodgkinson attempted to murder the entire Republican caucus at a baseball practice. Congressman Steve Scalise was shot and fought for his life for weeks and lives with the consequences of this man’s actions to this day.JH was a Bernie disciple. pic.twitter.com/9E4UrlA8z8 — Lisa Thompson (@Bucs06) February 20, 2020

Scalise nearly died of his wounds.

The violence is real, Congressman Ellison.