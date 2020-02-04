send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Election 2020

Racist CNN Says Iowa Shouldn't Be First State to Vote: 'It's 90% White!'

By Michael van der Galien 2020-02-04T03:24:30
chat comments

On Monday night, CNN contributor Van Jones argued that Iowa shouldn't be the first state to vote because too many of its inhabitants are white. This, he said, is absolutely ridiculous. Because as we all know, whites only vote for white interests. Yep, those darned whites are all inherently racist. Right?

"This is a debacle," an angry Jones said about the mess in Iowa Monday. "If there is a technical problem they're not disclosing, we could be very late on this. I just think that the idea of a caucus has failed to meet the viability threshold. The idea of the caucus itself has failed to meet the viability threshold."

So far, so good. There's certainly something to say for that. Let people vote and immediately go home. There's no need for any caucuses.

Sadly, however, that's when Jones went full racist. "We've all been saying the whole time, why Iowa in the first place? It's 90 percent white." The Democratic Party, he went on to say, is very "diverse." So the first primary or caucus states should reflect that "diversity."

To make matters even worse, Jones' racist statements were backed up by former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. "Ninety percent of the caucus-goers today were white. Well, if you take the whole landscape of the election, it's 60 percent. So it's way skewed out of line," he rambled.

Imagine the outrage if a conservative had said this about a state with a larger than average Black or Hispanic community. CNN's contributors would've fallen all over themselves to condemn the horrific racism. Heck, they'd demand the person be prosecuted for this "hate speech." But because they're talking about whites, we should all just accept it.

CNN was always a left-wing news channel, but they've truly gone off the deep end in recent years.

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.

https://pjmedia.com/election/racist-cnn-says-iowa-shouldnt-be-first-primary-state-its-90-white/

Related: 2020 presidential election, cnn
Editor's Choice
PRAGER: The Question That Explains Almost Everything
Comments
I Was Sexually Harassed by the NFL, JLo, and Fox TV
Comments
VIP: Why Is Mike Bloomberg Running for President?
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media