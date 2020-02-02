Protester Taunts Biden in Iowa: 'You Could be the Hillary of 2020'

A lone protester wearing a "Settle for Biden" T-shirt heckled the former vice president at a campaign stop in Indianola, Iowa.

Washington Examiner:

"I just want to say that you're a fine candidate, and I'm planning on settling for Biden in 2020," said the man wearing a "Settle for Biden" shirt. "I think we should all settle for Biden. I think you could be the Hillary of 2020." Biden supporters shouted for the man to "sit down" before breaking into a "Let's go Joe" chant.

Biden took the unwelcome interruption with some humor of his own:

"I'll tell you what, man," said Biden. "I thought they were exaggerating when the Republicans said they were sending out 80 people to participate in the Democratic caucus here. Well, I'm not sure who he's with, but, hey, by the way, give us back your Joe shirt, OK?"

Iowa voter: “I think you could be the Hillary of 2020…”



Biden: “I thought they were exaggerating when they said that the Republicans said they were sending out 80 people to participate in the Democratic caucus here… By the way, give us back your ‘Joe’ shirt!” #IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/AgKMlnXSl7 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 1, 2020

Previous to the protester, Biden was asked to get in the middle of a domestic marriage crisis. A man who says his wife was divorcing him asked Biden what he should do. Biden told him he would talk to him after the event. But the man was insistent.

“I’ll talk to you afterwards, OK? I’m happy to. I promise I’ll talk to you afterwards,” Biden, 77, told the man. “Could we just get this out right now?” the man replied, to which Biden said, “No.” The man continued talking, and members of the crowd began booing him to sit down. “I’m beginning to see why your wife left you,” Biden quipped, prompting laughter from the crowd. “Sir, I promise you I’ll spend time with you afterwards.” Biden has been married twice. His first wife, Neilia, died in a car crash in 1972. The crash also killed his daughter Naomi. He married his second wife, Jill, in 1977.

Both the protester and the guy getting a divorce belong to a political comedy group, "The Good Liars." Apparently, the duo showed up at Andrew Yang's event the day before asking for money out of his wallet. They also asked him if he was a robot.

They went from the Biden event to an Elizabeth Warren rally where one of the men proposed to the candidate.

These guys are professional trolls, bashing Republicans with equal zest as Democrats.

Donald Trump’s new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” got a hilarious makeover at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York. Comedians Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig, better known as the comedy duo “The Good Liars” went into the New York bookstore on Thursday and switched out the covers of Trump Jr’s newly released book. They stated that the switch made “it a little more honest.” The new covers that were placed on the books had the same image as the original, but the title had been changed to “Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I Do Is to Try and Earn My Father’s Love.”

We made a new Don Jr. book cover and put them in the Young Adult section of Barnes and Noble. pic.twitter.com/071E3tTdGz — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 7, 2019

Keep your eyes on these guys. They may have something.