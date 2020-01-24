Poll: Sleepy Joe Biden and Crazy Bernie Sanders Far Ahead of the Pack

The race for the Democrat Party's presidential nomination will end up a battle between two angry, old white men: Crazy Bernie and Sleepy Joe. A new poll shows the two elderly candidates far ahead of the pack, with the number three (Elizabeth Warren) trailing behind the number two (Bernie Sanders) by an amazing 14 percentage points.

The 7 News/Emerson College Poll was conducted among 497 Democrat primary voters nationwide. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points, meaning that the two frontrunners are essentially tied. Thirty percent of those asked say they support Joe Biden while 27 percent say they intend to vote for Sanders.

It is yet another indication that the Democrat vote is solidifying around two major candidates, while the rest are slowly fading away. Pocahontas Lizzy is the best of the rest with 13 percent support, which is quite pathetic considering the liberal elite's love for her. Andrew Yang -- the only outsider left in the race -- is supported by 8 percent of Democrats. The top five is completed by Nannystater Michael Bloomberg, who has bought himself 7 percent support.

Meanwhile, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- who, we were told for months was the new rising star of the Democrat Party -- has to settle for a mere 6 percent and a sixth-place overall. Sad.

All of these six candidates will stay in the race for a while, at the very least until Super Tuesday. After that day, however, we can expect most of these candidates to drop out, eventually making it a race between Sanders and Biden.

However, knowing the Democrat Party's leadership, they'll undoubtedly try to convince Warren to stay in there as long as she can. She and Sanders both have a reputation as ideological progressives. To a large degree, they are fighting over the same kind of lunatic leftwing voters. Biden, on the other hand, is believed to be more of a centrist (which he isn't, but try to explain that to Democrats). If Pocahontas throws in the towel, a significant portion of her supporters may switch to Crazy Bernie, thereby improving his chances -- a scenario the party's elite wants to prevent at all cost.

In any case, President Trump should be able to defeat either candidate. Sleepy Joe possibly has a massive corruption scandal hidden somewhere in his closet, while Crazy Bernie is so radical that he even scares the bejabbers out of his own party's base. And yes, that's saying something.

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.