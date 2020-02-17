More Bad News for Dems: Trump Is Outraising Them in Ohio's Biggest Democrat Strongholds
Fundraising numbers aren't everything, but they do tend to be a good gauge of not only voter enthusiasm, but a campaign's organizational skills. And if the numbers we're seeing in Ohio now are any indication, President Trump in on track to coast to an easy victory in the Buckeye State.
According to Open Secrets, Trump has outraised the top two 2020 contenders combined in the battleground state with a cash haul of more than $2.4 million thus far. Sanders leads Democrats in fundraising in Ohio with $1.2 million heading into Ohio's March 17 primary, with Pete Buttigieg not far behind with $938,046 raised. While it's true that the combined haul of remaining Democrat presidential contenders—$3.6M— tops Trump's, a closer look at the numbers tells a different story.
The fact is, Trump is not just leading in the rural parts of the state, where he's expected to win handily, but also in the Democrat-voting metro areas like Akron, Canton, Massillon, Cincinnati, Dayton—even Toldeo, Youngstown and Cleveland, which all voted for Hillary in 2016. Open Secrets lists 13 "Top Metro Areas" in Ohio and Trump is leading in every big city but Columbus—but even there, he's not far behind. Trump trails Biden in the state's capital by a mere $6,000 (can someone in Columbus please go top Trump off so we can make it official?). An even deeper dive shows Trump beating the combined total all Democrat candidates have raised in Cleveland—$1.8M for Trump vs. $1.022 million for the Dem field. Cleveland, you may recall, voted for Hillary over Trump, 65-30, in 2016.
https://pjmedia.com/election/more-bad-news-for-dems-trump-is-outraising-them-in-ohios-biggest-democrat-strongholds/