Pro-Abortion Amy Klobuchar Says She's at Least Open to Pro-Life Democrats Backing Her

On Tuesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Someplace Cold) bucked some of her fellow 2020 candidates by insisting that the Democratic Party should be a "big-tent" party with room for pro-life Democrats who disagree with her radical opposition to any limits on abortion. Make no mistake, Klobuchar is no moderate on this issue, but this is what passes for moderation in the Democratic Party when it comes to the killing of unborn babies.

On The View, Meghan McCain asked her, "Do you think there's room for pro-life Democrats to vote for you?"

"I'm strongly pro-choice. I have always been pro-choice, but I believe we’re a big-tent party," Klobuchar responded. "I think we need to bring people in."

Ahead of tonight’s New Hampshire Primary, @AmyKlobuchar breaks with Sanders & Buttigieg, telling @MeghanMcCain there *is* room in the Democratic party for #ProLife Americans. pic.twitter.com/m5Y6FbN6P6 — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) February 11, 2020

This response sets Klobuchar apart from her fellow Democrats running for president in 2020.

Late last month, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (LGBT-Church of Social Justice) essentially told a pro-life Democrat there was no room for her in the party. She asked, "Do you want the support of pro-life Democratic voters?"

He dodged the question, saying, "I'm not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you." Buttigieg said, "The best that I can offer, and it may win your vote and if not I understand, if we can't agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line. And in my view, it's the woman who is faced with that decision in her own life."

The voter later said Mayor Pete had not satisfied her. She noted that "the Democratic platform contains language that basically says we don't belong, that we have no part in the party because it says abortion should be legal up to nine months, the government should pay for it, and there's nothing that says people who have diversity of views on this issue should be included in the party."

This past weekend, Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) also said there is no room for pro-lifers in the Democratic Party.

"Is there such a thing as a pro-life Democrat in your version of the party?" MSNBC town hall host Stephanie Ruhle asked Sanders.

"I think being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat," the senator responded. "By this time in history ... when we talk about what a Democrat is, I think being pro-choice is an essential part of that."

As National Review's Alexandra DeSanctis noted, this position represented a reversal for Sanders. In 2017, he campaigned on behalf of Heath Mello, a mayoral candidate in Omaha, Neb., who supported a bill to require abortionists to inform women that they have the right to an ultrasound before an abortion.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-1/1024th of a Plan) tried to have it both ways when asked about pro-life Democrats — specifically Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards — last November.

At first, she completely dodged the question, saying that "abortion rights" are both "human rights" and "economic rights." She insisted that "protecting the right of a woman to be able to make decisions about her own body is fundamentally what we do and what we stand for as a Democratic Party." She warned that outlawing abortion will only outlaw the practice of baby-killing for poor women, and claimed that government has no role in protecting the lives of the unborn.

When pressed on the issue, Warren finally gave this non-answer: "I have made clear what I think the Democratic Party stands for. I'm not here to try to drive anyone out of this party. I'm not here to try to build fences. But I am here to say, this is what I will fight for as president of the United States. The women of America can count on that."

While Klobuchar may be the only 2020 Democrat to make it clear she supports having a "big-tent" party on this issue, she still holds radical positions on the killing of babies in the womb. As the pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List pointed out, "Klobuchar is still extreme & out-of-touch on abortion, consistently voting in favor of taxpayer funding of abortions, late-term abortions, and even against legislation that would protect babies born alive after failed abortions." Yes, she voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Indeed, a recent in-depth poll found that while more Americans identify as "pro-choice" (55 percent) than "pro-life" (40 percent), Americans broadly support restrictions on abortion.

Only 21 percent of Americans said abortion should be "available to a woman any time during the entire pregnancy," while another 9 percent said abortion should be available "only during the first six months of pregnancy." A vast majority of Americans (70 percent) said abortion should be restricted to the first three months of pregnancy (24 percent); cases of rape, incest or a threat to the life of the mother (26 percent); only cases involving a threat to the mother's life (11 percent); or never in any circumstance (9 percent).

Only 25 percent of Americans said they would be "most likely to vote" for a candidate who thinks abortion should be available at any time during a woman's pregnancy. The vast majority (65 percent) said they would be most likely to vote for a candidate who would restrict abortion to the first three months or cases of rape, incest, and a threat to the mother's life, or not at all. Even 44 percent of Democrats supported restrictions on abortion.

Every 2020 Democrat is way off the deep end on abortion, but at least Amy Klobuchar will unambiguously say she wants a "big-tent" party to also include pro-life Democrats.

