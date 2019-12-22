Michael Moore Grudgingly Admits: 'If the Election Were Held Tonight, Trump Would Win'

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, radical-leftist documentary-maker Michael Moore complained about the state of the (presidential) race for next year. Democrats are, he argued, not doing enough to beat Trump. In fact, if we are to believe Moore, "four more years" are on their way.

"This is going to be the biggest mess," Moore told the magazine about the 2020 election. "We're not even prepared for what we're going to see."

Not prepared for what, you ask? Well, "I think if the election were held tonight, Trump would win," Moore continued. "Not in the popular vote. Oh, no. Hillary won by 3 million votes? Whoever the Democratic nominee is, is going to win by 4 or 5 million votes," Moore predicted hilariously. "The gap will be even larger. The popular vote is going to be huge."

"But," Moore concluded, "Trump has not lost his base. They've gotten bigger, and angrier, and whiter, and madder."

Well, perhaps Moore and his Democratic friends aren't "prepared," but I certainly am prepared to see Trump win again in 2020. In fact, if I think it's likely to happen, I promise right now that I'll stay up all night long. Note: I'm in Europe. That's a long, long wait until the networks call it for me -- even if they call it relatively early for American standards.

The only aspect of Moore's prediction that is not very likely to occur is the Democrat winning the popular vote by 4 or even 5 million votes. Moore underestimates the size of Trump's base and the effect a booming economy has on voting behavior. It's very likely that a large group of voters, who voted against him in 2016 because they just didn't believe his promises, are now going to vote for Trump because he actually did what he told them he'd do.

Follow me on Twitter.