Michael Gerson’s Love Affair with Buttigieg Is All Smoke and Mirrors

Michael Gerson, an “evangelical” columnist for the WashPost, needs to get over his love affair with Pete Buttigieg. In a recent op-ed (“Pete Buttigieg is thinking big about religion and politics,” Jan. 16), Gerson gushes: "Few presidential candidates think this big." He applauds Buttigieg's "extraordinary talent" and his "earnest intellectual engagement and remarkable self-possession."

Gerson’s Hypocritical Applause for Buttigieg’s Civility

Gerson even lauds Buttigieg's "willingness to respectfully disagree" and "graciousness displayed through genuine discourse." Gerson seems oblivious to any contradiction between that assessment and Buttigieg's accusation that evangelicals who support Trump have made "an almost literal deal with the devil” (cited by Gerson without any recognition of tension or inconsistency). Elsewhere he has said that their "hypocrisy is unbelievable." Buttigieg's snide and uncharitable treatment to Vice President Mike Pence, despite Pence's kind dealings with Buttigieg, have been well documented.

I doubt that evangelical Trump voters will view such remarks as evidence of "respectful disagreement" and "graciousness.” Gerson can be forgiven for this oversight, since he is arguably a prime case study for Trump Derangement Syndrome. Gerson’s own record of civility includes charging evangelical Trump supporters with “scal[ing] the heights of hypocrisy to the summit” and having “sold their souls” (this WashPost article was given an expansive 7000-word treatment in The Atlantic, which adds a charge of “utter corruption,” inter alia). One of his op-eds sums up nicely his view of them: “Some white evangelicals are difficult to recognize as Christians at all.”

Gerson’s vitriol against Trump himself over the past four years could hardly be worse if Trump were Stalin, Hitler, or Mao. His nearly exclusive focus in his op-eds on haranguing Trump and evangelical Trump voters doesn’t border on the pathological. It is pathological (see also this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, etc. and ad nauseam). Moreover, the hyperbolic and abusive language used by Gerson makes Trump look positively genteel by comparison. Gerson became what he criticized in Trump and then surpassed him in sheer unrestrained and breathless incivility. His rhetoric is the complete antithesis of "respectful disagreement" and "graciousness.”

Gerson’s Inept Salute to Buttigieg’s “Faith” Arguments

Gerson goes on to exult in Buttigieg's "puncturing of religious presumption" that "faith connects you to the religious right" and his "pushing back against a rigid secularism that would confine religiously informed reasoning to a purely private sphere." Gerson puts Buttigieg on a pedestal for his alleged "framing of [moral and faith] arguments in publicly accessible ways," and his drive "to set out a version of spirituality" that both "affirms that human beings need moral structure, gained from . . . religion" and "calls attention to the social justice priorities of a progressive reading of scripture."