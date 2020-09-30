FACT CHECK: Did Hunter Biden Get Kicked Out of the Military for Drugs? (Spoiler: Yes)

During the first presidential debate Joe Biden denied President Trump’s charge that his son, Hunter Biden, was dishonorably discharged from the military for drug use. It is unknown what kind of discharge it was, as it is only listed as “administrative discharge” which can also include dishonorable discharge. But whether the actual dismissal was listed as honorable or not, what Hunter Biden did in the military is not what anyone would categorize as exemplary service.

USA Today reported in 2014 on the Biden boy’s embarrassing dismissal from a very sought-after Navy Reserve commission that only six other Americans received.

The younger son of Vice President Joe Biden failed a drug test for cocaine, a month after his commissioning last year into the Navy Reserve and was discharged. Hunter Biden, an ensign, had been selected for commission as a reserve officer through the Direct Commission Officer program in 2012, according to Cmdr. Ryan Perry, a Navy spokesman. He was commissioned into the Navy Reserve unit for Navy Public Affairs Support Element East in Norfolk, Va. Biden, who had no prior military experience, was one of six officers commissioned nationally into the Navy Reserve public affairs division. “It was the honor of my life to serve in the U.S. Navy, and I deeply regret and am embarrassed that my actions led to my administrative discharge,” Biden said in statement issued through his lawyer. “I respect the Navy’s decision. With the love and support of my family, I’m moving forward.” The incident was first reported late Thursday in The Wall Street Journal. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” it reported that Biden was given a drug test in June 2013 that tested positive for cocaine. Biden, 44, was discharged from the Navy Reserve in February. He has worked as a lawyer, lobbyist and managing partner at the investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners in Washington. He was hired in May to join the board of Burisma Holdings, Ukraine’s largest private oil and gas producer, and be in charge of its legal department.

There should be major questions as to how Hunter got that commission in the first place. How was he chosen one of the six people to get such a highly sought-after position? And once he had it he cared so little about it that he screwed it up in one month. Talk about privilege! The military refused to disclose if the discharge was other than honorable, leaving us guessing. But I can’t be the only one who would be very disappointed in our military if they didn’t penalize someone who squandered such an amazing opportunity the way Hunter did.

Hunter then moved on with his son-of-the-Vice-President-privilege to taking 50 thousand dollars a month from the Ukrainian oil company, Burisma, for sitting on the board doing God-knows-what (and no one in our media cares to find out). We know he spent a lot of time in strip clubs impregnating someone who wasn’t his wife (or his brother’s wife). And according to a Senate report he received a huge payment of 3.5 million dollars from the Moscow mayor’s wife, yet another shady event that Biden the candidate denies and calls “discredited.” But a search of news stories didn’t find any that discredited the charge. CNN didn’t even write about it at all. The Epoch Times reported:

A joint Senate report published this month said Hunter Biden and his associate, Devon Archer, had a financial relationship with Elena Baturina, a Russian businesswoman who was married to the mayor of Moscow, Yuri Luzhkov, before he died. Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton bank account on Feb. 14, 2014, according to the report. Rosemont Seneca is an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden.

While Biden insisted that President Trump is a known liar, he certainly told his share of them at the first debate. One has to wonder why he chose lies that are so easily fact-checked.

