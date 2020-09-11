Trump Rally in Michigan Shows Enthusiasm Gap Between Hidin' Biden and the President

Election season is truly here and in full swing with Trump rallies almost every day. If you missed the one in Michigan, don’t wait another moment to catch up. The president is in his element and the fun is only going to get more intense. Not only is the enthusiasm for Trump still there, but the restrictions on indoor gatherings have made him switch from arenas to airport runways. There is no question about which venue is more badass.

Watch as Airforce One pulls into view. What a spectacle! Don’t tell me you wouldn’t love to see this in person because I won’t believe you. This is too cool.

Air Force One pulling up to the hangar at #TrumpRallyMichigan MAGA ENERGY! pic.twitter.com/hIxAe9w47V — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 11, 2020

Cue Jim Acosta complaining about the lack of social distancing. Please note: he did not ever complain about the BLM protests/riots where no social distancing was observed and “protesters” were spitting on cops.

Very little social distancing and not many masks inside crowded airport hangar in Michigan for Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/KcdYmFYQWR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2020

Senate candidate John James addressed the crowd to wild applause. This man is exactly what the Republican Party needs. He excoriated the silent majority for being quiet. “We are content with calling ourselves the silent majority. It’s wrong.” he said. “No more. Why are we quiet? Our policies work, our values are right, and our cause is righteous.”

This man is a star. If Michigan does not elect him over some guy named Gary Peters then they’re missing vital brain cells.

The race between Peters and James is in a dead heat. James is a passionate speaker and excellent at reminding the country who Republicans are. “We are in a Republican Party that has boldness in our DNA. We have forgotten that this is the party of emancipation…women’s suffrage…the civil rights movement [and] criminal justice reform.” (Go to 12:47 in the video below.)

Then the president took the stage and gave one of his best performances of the election season. Scott Adams likens him to the best stand-up comedian ever. His ability to go between serious topics and laugh-out-loud impressions and barbs directed at Democrats is a sight to behold. The man is a master showman. We will never see this again as long as we live.

I have no idea how I’m going to continue writing about politics when the most entertaining president in history is retired. I don’t look forward to it. President Trump has raised the bar for what we now expect from our leaders and it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to riff for over an hour like he does without losing the audience. This performance was one of the best I’ve seen, and yet I know he’ll knock the next one out of the park, too. He just keeps getting better and funnier.

“I have the distinct pleasure of running against the worst presidential candidate in the history of presidential politics,” he said to laughter. “Can you imagine if I lost to him? I’d have to say I lost to the worst candidate ever put up! Don’t do that to me, Michigan.”

Responding to Bob Woodward’s ridiculous claims that he did something wrong by not panicking the public over the Chinese virus, Trump poked fun of the “crazed lunatic” approach.

Trump knows the enthusiasm for him far exceeds the enthusiasm for Biden.

It wouldn’t be a Trump Rally in Michigan if the president didn’t go after That Woman (Governor Gretchen Whitmer) at least once.

#TrumpRallyMichigan President @realDonaldTrump says

"Tell your Govornor to open up your state" Crowd erupts in Loud Applause! pic.twitter.com/UUmbTI6IaO — 🇺🇸Lady De’Plorable🇺🇸 (@LadyRedWave) September 10, 2020

The relationship between Trump and his supporters was very clearly on display. It’s nothing but love. The crowd again broke out into chants of “We love you!” and the president’s response was sweet.

You cannot have a Trump rally without a Trump dance.

President Trump dancing to YMCA following his speeches is seriously my favorite thing 🤣 No one has more fun Making America Great Again than Donald Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o7wjYkBu3Z — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 11, 2020

There are a lot of other great moments but curiously, media outlets weren’t posting many clips of the speech on Twitter. Outlets didn’t seem interested in posting clips of the parts where Trump listed his plans for Michigan, including more car manufacturing and other projects that helped farmers. You’ll have to watch the whole thing for that, but it’s worth it. It was a spectacular night with an unbelievably excited crowd full of energy and positivity.

Meanwhile, the only crowd waiting for Biden’s event in Michigan were these Trump supporters chanting “FOUR MORE YEARS!”