Republican Candidate Kim Klacik Sets Internet on Fire With New Ad Democrats Don't Want You to See

Kim Klacik is running for Congress in Maryland’s 7th district. She describes herself on Twitter like this: “Pro-Trump. Anti-Squad. Zero tolerance for corruption. TERM LIMITS. No lifelong pensions.” She’s truly a girl after my own heart. Her team has made a campaign ad that crushes Democrats who have run major cities like Baltimore for decades without making things better for anyone who lives there. This ad might be the best political ad ever produced. It’s going viral on Twitter and I hope it sweeps her right into office. Klacik is a brave woman for putting this out there.

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Klacik has actual experience in helping people get jobs. “In 2013, Kimberly founded ‘Potential Me’ to assist underserved women with workforce development. Assisting close to 200 women become gainfully employed, thirty percent went on to obtain financial independence.” Klacik is running for Elijah Cummings’s seat, the congressman most famous for getting into a war of words with President Trump, who called his district a “disgusting rat- and rodent-infested mess.”

If you want to help Klacik stick it to Democrats in Baltimore, you can donate to her campaign here. We need more truth-tellers in politics and Klacik is off to a great start. Check out this interview with Klacik, where she talks about the opposition she has faced and the lies told about her by CNN and other fake news.