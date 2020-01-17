Meet Dalia al-Aqidi, the Patriotic Republican Muslim Who Wants to Defeat Ilhan Omar

This is glorious: Dalia al-Aqidi is, like Ilhan Omar, Muslim, a woman, and a refugee. Unlike the Democrat congresswoman, however, Al-Aqidi is proud to call herself an American and she's a Republican rather than a Democrat.

Al-Aqidi has had enough of Rep. Omar. Not only does Omar do a tremendous disservice to other refugees by being as anti-American as she is, but she's also smearing the image of every other Islamic refugee who came from a war-torn country to the States. And so, Al-Aqidi has decided to take her on.

"Agents of anger and discord like Rep. Ilhan Omar are tearing at America from within," Al-Aqidi explains on her campaign website. "On the surface, we look the same. We're both women, refugees, Muslims, but we couldn't be further apart. She sows seeds of division, defending our enemies. When I became an American citizen, I took an oath to defend the Constitution and defend our country from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Al-Aqidi is supported by famous human rights activist, an intellectual and former parliamentarian in the Netherlands Ayaan Hirsi Ali. "To all my American followers please look up this brave and patriotic woman: Dalia Al-Aqidi," Hirsi Ali writes on Twitter. "Dalia is challenging Ilhan Omar. I am with Dalia." She also quotes Al-Aqidi as saying, "I am loyal to the country that gave me a chance, gave me a brighter future."

To all my American followers please look up this brave and patriotic woman: Dalia Al-Aqidi.

Here is a quote from her:



"I am loyal to the country that gave me a chance, gave me a brighter future,".

Dalia is challenging Ilhan Omar. I am with Dalia. — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) January 17, 2020

In a phone interview with Fox News, Al-Aqidi -- who was born in Iraq -- said that Omar "has to be stopped." She added that she's convinced that she's strong enough "to beat [Omar] at her own game."

"Every time she opens her mouth," Al-Aqidi said about Rep. Omar and her decision to run against the most anti-American member of Congress in recent history, "she says something either anti-U.S. or anti-Semitic." And so she's determined to make sure that Omar won't be returning to Congress in 2021.

We can only hope that Al-Aqidi wins. A person like Omar doesn't belong in the U.S. Congress. She clearly despises the country and people she supposedly serves. The earlier she is forced to "retire" from politics, the better.

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.