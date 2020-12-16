FLASHBACK: Biden Was Concerned About Manipulated Voting Machines, Called for Paper Ballots

Earlier this week, a forensic report by Allied Security Operations Group on the vote in Antrim County, Mich., found that “the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results” and “the results of the Antrim County 2020 election are not certifiable.”

While this finding was disputed, there are many reports of voter fraud in battleground states, backed up by witness affidavits and statistical analyses. There are so many reasons for Americans, regardless of who they voted for, to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.

Even Joe Biden was concerned about election integrity once. In fact, back in 2007, he was so concerned about election integrity that he was calling for election reform that mandated paper ballots and standardized voting machines.

“Which is what people usually mean by election reform. How are you gonna keep it from us being able to be in a position where you can manipulate the machines, manipulate the records? I think we should pass a federal law mandating that the same machines with paper trails be mandatory for every federal election,” Biden said back in 2007.

“We can’t mandate state elections,” Biden continued. “So in a nutshell I think we should be mandating that we have a paper ballot with a standardized machine, standardized requirement.”

Joe Biden believed in 2007 that elections could be stolen with electronic voting machines. But as evidence of voting irregularities in the 2020 election mounts, we’re being sold the idea that everything was above board. “We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held,” Joe Biden declared after the official voting of the Electoral College. “The integrity of our elections remains intact.”

Have they really?

Biden may end up being inaugurated in January, but that doesn’t mean he won legitimately. Even he believed 13 years ago that electronic voting machines were susceptible to manipulation, and it’s possible it occurred in the 2020 election. The integrity of elections isn’t dependent on the result, it’s dependant on the fairness and accuracy of the vote.

Matt Margolis