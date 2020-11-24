Over 53 Million Trump Voters Don't Believe Biden Legitimately Won the Election

Between mail-in ballot shenanigans and issues with electronic voting machines, Trump voters have plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the results of the 2020 election. According to a CNBC/Change Research poll, a mere 3 percent of Trump voters believe former Vice President Joe Biden legitimately won the election.

The poll found that 73 percent of Trump voters believe Trump was the legitimate winner, while 24 percent remain unsure either way.

That means that just over 53 million Trump voters don’t think Biden is the legitimately elected president, while 17.5 million are not sure.

Another poll from Rasmussen shows that 30 percent of Democrats believe the election was stolen from President Trump.

These two polls together show the huge obstacle Biden will face if the various election irregularities aren’t properly investigated and put concerns of fraud and electronically altered votes to rest.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden doesn’t seem to be bothered by being considered illegitimately elected, as he tweeted on Tuesday that “the election is over.”

The election is over. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

If Biden wants everyone to “come together” the least he could do is support audits of the votes in contested states. 53 million Trump voters plus the 30 percent of Democrats who believe the election was stolen from Trump is a lot of people not believing that Joe Biden legitimately won the election.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis