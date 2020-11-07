Trump Responds to Media Projecting Biden Victory, Promises Court Battles

President Trump is closing the gap in Arizona and could win the state.

Reports of a glitch in widely-used software in Michigan and other states erroneously gave thousands of votes to Joe Biden.

Rampant voter fraud alleged in Pennsylvania.

Despite these facts, the media has called the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

And President Trump has something to say about it.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” Trump said in a statement.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access,” Trump continued.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis released a statement on Twitter. “Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved.”

“If you want to see how much the fix is in, votes are still being counted, no recounts have started, challenges are ignored, 5 states are within one percent but the media pack has declared Biden won,” Newt Gingrich said on Twitter.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis