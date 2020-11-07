If Biden Wins, His Radical Agenda May Not Even Make It Through The House

As of this writing, the outcome of the presidential election is still up in the air. For Trump to pull off a victory, he needs to overtake Biden in the remaining ballots to be counted in Arizona and Georgia (both possible) and successfully challenge voting counting shenanigans in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s a tall order to the say the least, but for argument sake, let’s just say Biden ultimately prevails.

So, what happens to Joe Biden’s agenda?

While it appears for the moment that the GOP will retain a razor thing majority in the Senate, which would be a major roadblock for his agenda, the House of Representatives should not be overlooked.

Pretty much everyone was predicting a blue wave down-ballot—regardless of the presidential race outcome, and Democrats were left shell-shocked after Republicans actually gained seats in the House.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) did not mince words during a conference call with Democrat colleagues.

“If we are classifying Tuesday as a success from a congressional standpoint, we will get f***ing torn apart in 2022,” Spanberger said. “That’s the reality.”

Spanberger believes two reasons particular resulted in their losing seats.

“The number one concern in things that people brought to me in my [district] that I barely re-won, was defunding the police. And I’ve heard from colleagues who have said ‘Oh, it’s the language of the streets. We should respect that.’ We’re in Congress. We are professionals. We are supposed to talk about things in the way where we mean what we’re talking about. If we don’t mean we should defund the police, we shouldn’t say that.”

And the other issue: socialism.

“We want to talk about funding social services, and ensuring good engagement in community policing, let’s talk about what we are for. And we need to not ever use the words ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again. Because while people think it doesn’t matter, it does matter. And we lost good members because of it.”

Currently, it appears that Democrats may still hold the majority in the House of Representatives, but could have a very slim margin.

So, what’s game plan for Democrats from moderate districts? Embrace tax hikes, the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, court-packing, etc. etc.? They only have two years before they have to once again face the voters, and midterm elections are already historically bad for the party that controls the White House. As Rep. Spanberger noted, 2022 could be brutal for the Democrats in the House if they embrace such a radical agenda.

So, call me crazy, but I think the radical Biden-Harris agenda will have enough problems getting through the House before the GOP-controlled Senate is even a factor.

While it is true that Democrats have generally been successful in keeping their party in line, the outcome of the 2020 elections might be a wake-up call for Democrats from moderate districts to represent their constituents, not the party leaders.

_____

