Trump Campaign Blocked From Vote Counting in Michigan, Files Lawsuit

The Trump campaign has been denied access to vote-counting in Michigan, which they are legally entitled to, and has filed a lawsuit to have counting stopped until they are given access.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien in a statement. “We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

It’s starting to look like some of these battleground-state outcomes are going to be duked out in the courtroom, as voting and voting-counting shenanigans keep getting uncovered.

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis was on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo and said that all “legal options are on the table” and President Trump is “committed to ensuring election integrity and defending the Constitution.”

