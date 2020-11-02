Another Electoral Map That Should Scare Democrats

PredictIt, which describes itself as “a unique and exciting real money site that tests your knowledge of political events by letting you trade shares” on events such as election outcomes, predicts a Biden victory but has the race in a very interesting spot. In the map below, Biden defeats Trump with just 279 Electoral College votes. But, should either Michigan or Pennsylvania move into Trump’s column, he’d win the election.

According to @PredictIt's current map, Trump only needs to flip PA or MI back to red to win the election. pic.twitter.com/bfX9yl4TUB — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) November 2, 2020

Scientific? Perhaps not. But it says a lot about how people are putting their own money on the outcome see the election turning out.

The map has fluctuated some on Monday evening, with Arizona going back and forth blue and red, but recent indicators suggest Arizona will go to Trump. But this map tells you a lot about how important Pennsylvania is determining the outcome of the election. And, while PredictIt still has Pennsylvania in the blue, it’s trending in Trump’s direction.

Based on the above graph we can see that, as far as prediction market prices are concerned, Trump is better positioned in Pennsylvania in 2020 than he was in 2016. Which means that prediction markets see Trump as having a better shot at winning reelection than the polls.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis