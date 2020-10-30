Anti-Trumpers Worry About a Potential Repeat of 2016

Left-wing propagandist Michael Moore is warning the political left not to believe the polls showing Joe Biden with a comfortable lead.

“Trump has tightened virtually every one of these swing states to the point where — what are they saying this morning?… ‘Biden’s five points ahead in Wisconsin… maybe three points ahead in Florida, two points ahead in Arizona’… Listen, don’t believe these polls,'” Moore told The Hill TV’sRising. “The Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters, when they actually call the Trump voter, the Trump voter is very suspicious of the ‘Deep State’ calling them and asking them who they’re voting for.”

“I think the safe thing to do is — this is not scientific, I’m just saying from my experience of being a Michigander — whatever they are saying the Biden lead is, cut it in half right now in your head. Cut it in half and now you’re within the 4-point margin of error. That’s how close this is. That’s how desperately close this is.”

Michael Moore predicted back in 2016 that despite the polls, Trump would win. He explained the math like so:

In 2012, Mitt Romney lost by 64 electoral votes. Add up the electoral votes cast by Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It’s 64. All Trump needs to do to win is to carry, as he’s expected to do, the swath of traditional red states from Idaho to Georgia (states that’ll never vote for Hillary Clinton), and then he just needs these four Rust Belt states. He doesn’t need Florida. He doesn’t need Colorado or Virginia. Just Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And that will put him over the top. This is how it will happen in November.

Trump won Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. And Florida.

It’s not just Michael Moore sounding the alarm. CNN’s S.E. Cupp, a Never Trump “conservative” is also worried that there’s going to be a repeat of 2016.

“It’s less than a week before the election, and I don’t know about you, but I’m having some alarming flashbacks,” she said before citing a variety of polls in “the final stretch” of October 2016 that showed Hillary Clinton with a comfortable lead over Trump, most notably the New York Times article declaring Hillary Clinton had a 91 percent chance of winning.

“Now, here we are just as we were back in October of 2016, with nearly every poll telling us: Donald Trump is likely to lose.” But, Cupp noted, “the specter of 2016 looms large.”

“I have an uneasy feeling about what may happen again,” she added.

Polling is “problematic,” Cupp acknowledged before pointing out that they are a “useful guideline, but a terrible predictor.”

Even Biden’s relative likability compared to Hillary doesn’t help as much. “Biden doesn’t have Hillary’s unfavorables,” Cupp concedes, but he is “not a strong candidate against Trump.”

After making preemptive accusations about voter suppression and contesting the results, she acknowledged that “Biden is not a sure thing.”

Make no mistake about it. Biden supporters are not taking this election for granted. They still feel the sting of 2016, an election they were told for many, many months was in the bag. The polls may be wrong, but that’s no reason for Trump voters to get complacent.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis