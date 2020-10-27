Trump Campaign Denies Pulling Ads From Florida, Demands Retraction From Bloomberg

Bloomberg reported earlier today that the Trump campaign pulled advertising in the state of Florida, alleging that the campaign is low on cash and concentrating its final ad buys in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign denied the report.

“The Bloomberg story about Trump campaign ad buying is horribly wrong & must be retracted,” said Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh. “It is wrong in every aspect. Not even a call to the campaign before publishing.”

“We are up in FL with a 7 figure buy, plus 6 figures in local cable, 6 figures in Spanish & 6 figures on radio,” Murtaugh noted. “Irresponsible reporting that was never checked with the Trump campaign.”

Murtaugh then called for the story to be retracted.

Bloomberg moved a completely false story about ad spending. We are up in FL with a 7 figure buy, plus 6 figures in local cable, 6 figures in Spanish & 6 figures on radio. Irresponsible reporting that was never checked with the Trump campaign. The story should be retracted. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 27, 2020

The Bloomberg story about Trump campaign ad buying is horribly wrong & must be retracted. It is wrong in every aspect. Not even a call to the campaign before publishing. They used quotes from me taken from a conversation on ANOTHER TOPIC. Sloppy reporting at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/e9fJESrCWb — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 27, 2020

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include comments from the Trump campaign refuting Bloomberg’s claims.

