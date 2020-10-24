SCARY: Bernie Sanders Wants To Be Joe Biden's Secretary of Labor

Socialist Bernie Sanders is looking to be a part of Joe Biden’s cabinet if he wins the election. Sanders is particularly keen on being Secretary of Labor.

“I can confirm he’s trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it,” a source close to Sanders told Politico. “He, personally, does have an interest in it.”

Sanders, of course, won’t confirm or deny the report. “Right now I am focused on seeing that Biden is elected president,” he said.

But, two sources close to him say that Sanders has expressed interest in joining a Biden administration and that he’s specifically pushing for the top post at the Department of Labor.

If the prospect of a Biden Harris presidency wasn’t scary enough, the prospect of an unrepentant socialist leading the Department of Labor sends shivers down my spine.

Bernie Sanders is a proponent of the Green New Deal, which will destroy our economy,

And it also has me asking what the Never Trumpers who still consider themselves conservatives could still support Biden with the prospect of Bernie Sanders heading the Department of Labor. Do they really want the man who will turn America into another Venezuela being in such a power position? Even if they’ve convinced themselves that Joe Biden is a centrist, can they really turn a blind eye to Bernie Sanders being a part of Biden administration?

Keep in mind that Joe Biden is in Bernie Sanders’ debt. Trump was able to siphon off a number of Bernie Sanders supporters in 2016, and the Biden-Sanders unity task force has been crucial in keeping Bernie Bros in the Biden camp this election. Bernie has also campaigned for Joe Biden, and has had a significant influence on his policy positions.

If you’re a conservative Never Trumper, is it really worth voting against Trump and risk having the most radical people in the Democratic Party running the government?

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the Biden-Harris campaign? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis